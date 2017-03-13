On Saturday, March 11, 2017, live on HBO, David Lemieux, 37-3, 33 KO’s, scored a scintillating knockout over Curtis “Cerebral Assassin” Stevens, 29-6, 21 KO’s. The knockout came at 1:01 mark of the 3rd round of their fight at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York. The knockout left Stevens out could on the canvas for several minutes as doctors attended to him. Lemieux was able to catch Stevens with a right straight followed by a short and powerful left hook that he didn’t see prior to or after the punch. It was a riveting moment for those watching the telecast as well as those in the arena due to concerns for the health of Stevens.
The fight started out with a bang as Lemieux, in usual fashion, was very aggressive from the start and seemed to be set on putting Stevens down early. He was laying into Stevens with powerful hooks to the head and body, and wobbled him on a couple of occasions. Stevens was able to land a few shots of his own here and there and seemed willing to trade in spots, but spent the majority of the last 45 seconds of the round in a defensive shell while Lemieux was firing off. There was no question that Lemieux won round one. The second round started much of the same but Stevens started to come on and showed more urgency though Lemieux remained undeterred and landed some big shots.
Round three saw Stevens having seemingly his best moments of the early on after some urgency from John David Jackson in his corner. He was able to land nice body shots on Lemieux and finally looked as though he was about to answer Lemieux’s aggression with his own. As quick as Stevens gained his momentum he lost it when the knockout was scored by Lemieux. Lemieux showed the type of one-punch knockout power that may have others within the division having second thoughts on stepping in with him. There is, of course, the man who previously shut him out in a TKO victory and current middleweight kingpin Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. Golovkin has a fight with the #2 middleweight Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs on March 18, 2017, for middleweight supremacy. Lemieux may have lined himself up for a shot against the winner of this fight and mentioned Triple G in the post fight interview.
Two other fighters he mentioned were Ring champion Canelo Alvarez and World Boxing Organization (WBO) middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders. Canelo will be taking his first trip above the 155 pound mark when he takes on Julio Cesar Chavez, JR., in May. Depending on the outcome, Canelo will then either fight Triple G or be looking for a new opponent as reports from Triple G’s camp and the man himself seem to indicate this fight still is in jeopardy of not happening though we’ve been told it would on multiple occasions for the past year. Should that fight not happen then Canelo may look to take on Lemieux.
Then there is Billy Joe Saunders. The WBO champion is in need of a fight though he doesn’t necessarily seem to be looking for one. Saunders has only defended his title once since picking it up in December of 2015. There has been much chatter over the last year on Saunders fighting but he seems to be more intent with keeping his twitter account active. Whether Lemieux can actually lure him into the ring, as well as where the fight would take place remains up in the air. Lemieux has a big following in Montreal, so should none of these fights take place I’m sure he can lure someone in for a decent payday.
Golden Boy Promotions can keep the momentum going in some fashion and the Canelo fight might actually be the one that turns out to be the fight that takes place when the smoke clears as both fighters are under the same promotional banner. Either way, Lemieux is must see and boxing fans have always loved those that puton displays of excellent power. And with that, may the odds of a good scrap always be in his favor.