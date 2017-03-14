By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… RSR readers are you as excited as I am for the big fight this Saturday night between Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs? I have not been this excited since Sadie took her Yenta Club of Card Players on a cruise a few years back and Ole Packy had the house to himself for ten days! Let’s talk some boxing…
Gennady “GGG” Golovkin… I heard from an inside source that “GGG” not only wants to win this fight, but he is tired of the constant fans out there who attack him, so he is planning on taking out Danny Jacobs by a devastating knockout!
Michael Spinks… I loved this guy when he ruled the light heavyweight division. You always knew everytime he stepped in the ring, a great fight was about to be seen. Today, you cannot get that for the most part in the light heavyweight division.
Bobo Olson… This guy was the true definition of the word “Warrior”. He finished his career with a record of 97-16-2, 46 KO’s. That alone, speaks volumes about the man! RIP…
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father) … It’s been a few weeks since Al’s best friend Billy passed, but with me turning another digit the other day, I can tell you, I know it’s not that far off that we will all be reunited around that big card table in the sky. I would be lying if I didn’t tell you I can’t wait to see my pal Al again. Watching the big fights is not the same anymore.
The Chutzpah Award… The Chutzpah Award Posthumously Goes to Alan Ladd. What a great actor he was. Between Shane and This Gun For Hire, you can get two better pictures in two different genres.