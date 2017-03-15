Undefeated featherweight prospect Tramaine “The Mighty Midget” Williams has been added to the televised portion of the March 25th “KO Night Boxing: History Begins” card, featuring the professional debut of 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez.
“KO Night Boxing: History Begins” will air live (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) on CBS Sports Network from Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas.
Wichita native Hernandez will meet upset-minded Las Vegas (NV) flyweight Patrick Gutierrez (0-2) in the six-round main event.
“KO Night Boxing: History Begins” is presented by KO Night Boxing LLC, in association with Kansas Star Casino, and sponsored by Miller Lite, Mel Hambelton FORD and TITLE Boxing.
In the eight-round co-feature, the 24-year-old Williams (9-0, 3 KOs) faces tough Texan Eduardo Garza (6-1, 2 KOs) in Williams’ Roc Nation Sports promotional debut. The most notable victory to date for the slick southpaw from New Haven (CT) is a six-round “shutout” decision over previously undefeated Isaac Zarate (5-0) in Oklahoma.
Undefeated junior middleweight prospect Neeco “Rooster” Macias (14-0, 8 KOs), of Palm Desert, California, battles Mexican veteran Cesar Soriano (26-34-1, 16 KOs) in the eight-round televised opener.
Former Kansas St. light heavyweight champion Jeff Page, Jr. (17-3, 11 KOs), fighting out of Andover (KS), takes on former USA Midwest champion Steve “The Spoiler” Walker (26-33, 18 K0s), from Hannibal (MO), in an eight-round cruiserweight match.
Also fighting on the undercard, in separate four-round bouts, are Kansas St. junior middleweight champion Efrain Morales (4-0, 1 KO), from Garden City (KS), vs. Wichita’s Robert Alexander Sevam (2-5, 2 KOs), Garden City featherweight Eric Vargas (1-0, 1 KO) vs. New Mexico’s pro-debuting Kevin “Indio” Garcia, and Winfield (KS) cruiserweight Juan Hollingsworth will make his pro debut vs. Raymond Gray, of Columbia, Missouri.