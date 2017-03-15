Mystery solved. Ringside Report last wrote, based on Kelvin Gastelum’s huge victory over Vitor Belfort, the UFC had to parlay Kelvin’s hot streak into another big fight in the middleweight division, and soon? But whom? No this is not Dr, Suess, it is matchmaking 101.
As typical for the UFC, we got the answer in the form of an intriguing fight. Gastelum will face another mixed martial arts legend, Anderson Silva, on June 3rd. It is the fight Kelvin wanted. It is the fight that makes perfect sense. Based on bad intelligence, Ringside Report reported a rematch between Silva and Derrick Brunson was in the works. Obviously, this was false.
Instead we get number seven, Silva, faces number 10, Gastelum; based on his win over Belfort, Kelvin should be ranked higher come fight time.
Kelvin made this fight happen by asking for it, taking advantage of the capital he has earned from his current winning streak. Kelvin exudes the question Dana White always asks: Do you want to be a fighter? Willing to travel to Brazil and take on the legend Beltort, then asking for a fight against Silva, is sometimes all it takes to be put in the good gracious of the UFC brass.
By the time this fight takes place Weidman would have taken on Moussa and Souza would have faced Whitaker. Also, at some point, Michael Bisping defense against George St. Pierre will be announced. Making for a euphoric type of candy store for UFC fans to lose their minds in.
We have been tracking what this fight means for Gastelum in the middleweight division, it is also a major fight for Anderson Silva.
The Spider resumed his winning ways against Brunson, prior to that he dropped decisions to Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier. Anderson Silva was at one time a dominate middleweight champion in the UFC. He feels he can win that title back. He must beat Kelvin Gastelum if wishes to fulfill his goal.
Like Vitor Belfort, Silva is a bonafide legend who was born in Brazil. Also like Belfort, Silva has tested positive for illegal substances. Will being conquered by Kelvin Gastelum on their home soil be another common trait for Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva? June 3rd, we will find out.
Zutes Boxing Talk & Zutes MMA Talk are podcasts that bring you the world of combat sports straight up with no twists. In each episode, “Zute” calls upon the best boxing & MMA minds in the business to talk about the current state of the fight game, and interviews some of the best fighters in the world of combat sports. Carlos Palomino, Mikey Garcia Sergey Kovalev, Shonie Carter and Jeremy Horn are among the guests that have been featured on the podcast.Contact the Feature Writers