By Joshua “City” Brewer
Saturday night will be a night in which the consensus #1 and #2 middleweights, 160 pounds, clash for division supremacy. This night pits Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin, 36-0, 33 KO’s against Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs, 31-1, 29 KO’s. This is for almost all of the marbles at middleweight as the WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO (Ringside Report doesn’t recognize this title) middleweight titles are on the line. The winner of this fight will undoubtedly be considered the top guy at middleweight in the world, though Golovkin currently gets those accolades in many circles.
In his last outing Golovkin dispatched of welterweight standout Kell “Special K” Brook in five rounds after Brook’s corner threw in the towel. Brook, moving up to middleweight for the first time, showed that he was special as he was able to dish out some punishment as well as take shots from a bonafide middleweight for several rounds. In the end, Golovkin’s power became too much and Brook’s corner made the right call as he was starting to visibly be broken down.
Jacobs last fought in September of 2016 when he took out Sergio “The Latin Snake” Mora via TKO in a rematch of their 2015 fight that ended when Mora suffered a leg injury in the second round. In the fight prior to that he defeated former WBO middleweight champion Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin in amazing fashion via a 1st round TKO in which he jumped on Quillin from the start and forced the referee to stop the fight.
One thing is clear, both of these fighters have excellent power and have high KO percentages for you stat geeks out there. They both have solid resumes though I give the slight edge to “Triple G”. In that same regard, the Quillin TKO could be seen as the best win across both resumes depending on who you ask. Either way, I’ve seen both fighters receive flack for their resume across the internet, especially Golovkin even though he’s merely fought and defeated all who took on the “GGG” challenge. Hopefully the two best middleweights fighting each other calms the critics, regardless of who comes out on top.
I’m not one to shy away from fight predictions though this is a tough one for me. I know for a fact that Golovkin will be the overwhelming favorite and for good reason. But still, there is a part of me that sees the Jacobs that blitzed Quillin having a chance to overwhelm Golovkin in the 1st round. That being said, I’ll go with conventional wisdom. I believe that Jacobs will put up a very formidable fight in the early rounds and may even be up on the cards. Golovkin will recover and start to do what he does best in cutting off the ring and laying into opponents with vicious shots to the body and head. Therefore, my pick is Golovkin via 8th round TKO.
Jacobs will have his moments and the early rounds will be critical, but Golovkin will show that the hype is real. Golovkin has the type of power that doesn't just change fights, it damages individuals mentally. Additionally, Golovkin has shown that his chin granite as he is willing to take a shot to get a shot. Jacobs has been stopped before in his lone loss in 2010, but he was essentially a prospect and has certainly grown since then. Either way, I believe we are in line for a great fight regardless of how long it lasts. Will Daniel Jacobs be crowned the best middleweight in the world? At the end of the fight will we be chanting "GolovKing?" Time will surely tell. May the best man win.