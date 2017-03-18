Marlon Chito Vera stopped Brad One Punch Pickett, Via TKO at 3:50 of round three. It was Pickett’s farewell fight and the veteran went out on his shield. The fight started off well for Brad, he won the first two rounds, showcasing his takedown and striking skills.
The second round was spent primarily on the ground, courtesy of an impressive body slam from Pickett. As Brad was working from top position, the sold out O2 Arena crowd, in London, England was on their feet singing in unison for their beloved son.
At the end of the second round, however, the action went back to the feet, were Chito Vera was starting to showcase his striking skills. After the second round, Vera’s corner urged him to “force this guy to stand with you”, Vera did just that and the strategy paid huge dividends. A high leg kick from Vera in the closing round was the beginning of the end of a great mixed martial arts career from Brad Pickett.
At the end of the fight Vera was respectful but not apologetic, “I have been working my whole life for a big fight” said Vera. “Brad Pickett is a legend of the sport”, “When I was in high school he was beating the best fighter in the world”; referring to Pickett’s unanimous decision victory over Demetrius Mighty Mouse Johnson in 2010. Marlon Chito Vera took this fight on short notice and made the most of the opportunity. Brad Pickett would not have wanted it any other way.
After the fight, Brad told the fans, “I am so thankful for the UFC to give me this platform to show my skills.” Brad expressed disappointment in the result, “I believe I was winning the fight clearly and I just got caught.” Brad was also grateful for the life he has carved out for himself. “Win lose draw tonight I am just blessed…now it is time to spend some time with my family”, said Pickett.
With the victory, Marlon Vera improves his record to 9-3-1, five of his wins have come by submission and two by knockout.Contact the Feature Writers