Superhero movies have dominated Hollywood for the greater part of the 21st century. The comic book movie boom hit at the turn of the century. Since then there has been hit after hit. More popular characters where the first to get screen time. However, it did not take long before all the other superheroes started to find their way to Hollywood. Comic book characters with greater pull got big sets with great actors. The less popular ones got smaller budgets. All has been good and the public's response has always been outstanding. Despite the profitability of the genre it seems as though their time might be coming to an end. Key actors leaving franchises may lead to the death of superhero movies.
On top of the list of actors leaving superhero flicks is Hugh Jackman retiring from his role as Wolverine. After 17 years of playing one of the most popular comic book characters, the actor is calling quits. Patrick Stewart who plays Professor X in the movie series may also be leaving. With such key actors leaving the production it is anyone’s guess if it will survive.
Regardless of how this story will play out the fans will have a hard time letting go of the actors that they had come to associate with a role.
Whatever way that the studio decides to deal with the situation may dictate the way that other studios handle actors leaving productions. Although, it may be difficult to copy the X-Men solution because the story has a very cool cheat. The movie moves into the future and the past seamlessly. This allows for easy introduction of new characters. Already there was a new character introduced in the Logan movie that could probably replace wolverine. This character is Laura played by Dafne Keen. She is a mutant with self-healing capabilities and also has claws.