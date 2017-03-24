By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
Over the last 12 months or so, despite boasting over 10 world champions, British boxing has faced a bit of a reality check. We have sent those we would consider our best out and they have found themselves wanting. Whether it is up against GGG or Canelo, like those who faced Mayweather and Pacquiao before them, British boxers have fallen short of a win. It may be enough for some to claim that Amir Khan was winning when Canelo pounced or that Brook showed others – like Danny Jacobs – how to unsettle Gennady Golovkin, but the harsh reality is that we have seen some fantastic world level fighters take on and beat our best.
In amongst that one of the major disappointments of 2016 was when Anthony Crolla, 31-5-1, 13 KO’s, became one of the disappointed when he lost his world title to an amazingly talented boxer in Jorge Linares, 41-3, 27 KO’s. We had expected Linares to be good, we just did not quite expect he would be that good.
Crolla is not one to allow a loss to get in his way or indeed to let it go without trying to avenge it. It is of course, the right of every boxer who has lost to attempt to avenge it, though some, wait a while. They may want the time to examine what needs to be put into practice what they learnt in the ring the first time. Mind you, Leo Santa Cruz was unwilling to wait and Carl Frampton was all the worse for it so maybe there is something to be said about getting another 12 rounds to do what they could not manage in the first 12.
But Crolla is somewhat different to the others. He is clearly a fighter who many thought was punching above his capabilities to land a world title but is, for us, the epitome of a daunting spirit that just does not know when to give up. He has no faultless record and it is not a record that has been damaged by losses as he got older or when he was learning his trade. Crolla lost big fights that suggested one thing; he would never make it at world level.
His first loss came in 2007 against a journeyman just when he was working up a head of steam. Youssef Al Hamidi, 14-104-3, 1 KO’s, shall not get mentioned much in the annals and records of world champions as a winner but this was a shock to Crolla; it was a loss that Crolla eventually avenged.
If his first hurt, then his second loss mattered much more. It was in 2009 in a British title eliminator against Gary Sykes, 28-5, 6 KO’s. Just as you thought that head of steam was returning he went and blew the gasket.
One year on and he won his first career title – an English super featherweight belt – before he stepped up a weight and fought for the British lightweight title. His star started once again to rise after what was an absolute war against John Watson, 14-4, 6 KO’s; Crolla won it with a 9th round knockout.
A year on and in the ring with the warrior Derry Mathews 38-12-2, 20 KO’s, brought his third career loss and the loss of his British title; Crolla hit the canvass in the third but saw his title disappear in a 6th round stoppage.
Just afterwards the Prize fighter championship came calling and thinking, why not, Crolla entered. He lost in the semi final – again against Gary Sykes – and game plans were being reviewed once again.
The next twist and turn was a fight against young prospect Kieran Farrell, 14-1, 3 KO’s, after which Farrell collapsed with a brain injury and ended up not being able to box again; this was a story filled with all the elements of tragedy.
You would think enough as enough but once again, Crolla went on to try and avenge a previous defeat. He took on Derry Mathews and in a fight, that all anticipated and everyone was glad it ended with nobody losing in what was so clearly a draw that nobody – not even upset fathers – could argue.
Crolla now began performing and putting the types of performance in that would lead to the belt and then the big fights with Linares. In 2013 that started with beating former WBA light-welterweight champion, Gavin Rees, 38-4-1, 13 KO’s, on a majority decision.
By 2015 he looked as if his destiny was here as it was announced he was ready to fight Richar Abril for the WBA belt. Crolla then broke his ankle and suffered a fractured skull; the fight was off. Crolla’s injuries are stuff of legend. He sustained neither in the gym or due to training but as a result of confronting two thieves trying to steal from his neighbours! Crolla caught one but was then hit by the other with a lump of concrete resulting in the injuries that lost him his shot at the title. Ironically Derry Mathews came in and fought Tony Luis for the interim title; Mathews won it.
Crolla got his chance, after he had recovered against Darleys Perez, 32-2-2, 21 KO’s – not once but twice. The first fight was declared a draw – we all saw a different fight from the judges – but justice was done in a rematch when Crolla stopped Perez in the 5th.
His first defence was against the highly fancied Ismael Barroso, 19-1-2, 18 KO’s. Despite being behind on the score cards, Crolla caught Barroso with a vicious body shot that stopped the contest and allowed him to retain the belt.
Then came a unification fight in Manchester against the WBC “Diamond” Champion, Jorge Linares. On the line were that WBC title, the WBA title held by Crolla and the highly prestigious Ring Magazine title. There would never be a bigger fight.
Crolla fought valiantly but Linares showed why he is one of the best fighters in the world. It was a close points win and immediately there were calls for a rematch
.
And so, this weekend he goes back in against Linares and the champion is the firm favourite to defend all three titles. Despite the fight being in Manchester, Crolla’s home town, for the second time, there are few in the know who think he shall take back his title.
There certainly have been no corners cut nor avenues left unexplored for Crolla and his trainer, highly experienced Joe Gallagher. Gallagher even insisted before the camp that Crolla had to be left alone by people in the build-up as he was far too nice and accepted all invites and opportunities to talk to fans and the media. According to many around Crolla, those plans appear to have worked – and Crolla believes it has paid off over the last few weeks. Speaking to his local newspaper, he remarked, “My training has been really smart and I’ve been doing a lot of yoga so I am more flexible than I’ve been before and I feel younger than ever.”
While the recent British history of big fights has been a bit disappointing, we also have had other shocks. Could there now be one in a British boxer's favor?