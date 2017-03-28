Roc Nation Sports featherweight Tramaine “The Mighty Midget” Williams (10-0, 3 KOs) showed no ill effects from a two-year layoff, impressively out boxing Eduardo Garza (6-2, 2 KOs) of Texas to win a unanimous 8-round decision Saturday, March 25 at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas. Williams floored Garza in the first and fourth rounds, wowing a live national television audience on the CBS Sports Network. Judges scored the one-sided bout 79-71 (twice) and 78-72. Williams took his undefeated record to 10-0, while Garza fell to 6-2.
The Connecticut-native Williams, a PAL National Champion and Junior Golden Gloves Champion, signed with Roc Nation Sports in January 2016.