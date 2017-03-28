Make no mistake about it, the legend of “GGG” continues on. Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin, 37-0, 33 KO’s, is a name that rings bells in all boxing circles. His quest towards the top of the middleweight division is a thing of legends. Knockout after knockout forced the public to take notice. And with that, my how some fans forget so quickly. There has been much chatter regarding Golovkin’s recent unification bout with #2 middleweight Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs, 32-2, 29 KO’s.
We seem to be in a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” state of boxing. A guy can go on a 23 fight knockout streak, garnering all of the praises and be dismissed seconds after a decision win.
This is the place Golovkin is currently in and I have no doubt that he will come out of this. Rather, I have no worries that those currently in doubt will soon come to the light once again.
Golovkin Vs Jacobs was an excellent matchup for the die-hard and casual fans alike. Being a bruising knockout artist, we were interested in seeing how Golovkin would fare with a big, mobile boxer-puncher in Jacobs? The two had a tense fight that was primarily fought at a distance. Golovkin showed that he has many tools in his arsenal as he chose to box Jacobs using his jab and working in combinations when the opportunities presented themselves.
Golovkin was able to cut off the ring at times on a mobile Jacobs, though Jacobs was able to have a few good moments of his own. Jacobs was intent on staying on the outside himself and landed some power shots that seem to get Golovkin’s attention, though I didn’t view him as ever being hurt in the fight.
This fight was a different contract for Golovkin in comparison to his fight with Kell Brook. Having come up from welterweight, Brook didn’t have the power at middleweight to hold Golovkin off from cutting the ring and landing hard and powerful shots to the body and head that broke Brook down. With Jacobs, Golovkin understood that this was a legit middleweight who outweighed him and looked larger from a physical standpoint. Golovkin was able to drop Jacobs in the 4th round though he recovered well. And with that, there’s no fault on Golovkin’s part for choosing the smarter option of relying on the skills that won him a silver Olympic medal.
We don’t hold other boxers who simply utilize their boxing skills at fault when they win by doing such, so the same standard should be held for knockout artists who choose to box to victory. It may be considered the “safe” approach, but when your opponent is throwing shots back is any moment really a safer option?
Now, to the bigger picture. My point is to simply state the fact that Golovkin is without a doubt the real deal and his win over Jacobs proves that there is no one at middleweight who will stand in the way of his destiny in unifying the division. All he needs is the World Boxing Organization (WBO) title currently held by Billy Joe Saunders and the The Ring, lineal title currently held by Canelo Alvarez.
If these two individuals step up and fight Golovkin then I’m letting it be known right now that Golovkin will prove to be victorious. Hopefully we get the Canelo Alvarez fight sooner rather than later as it’s been touted for some time now.
Many say that Golovkin looks as vulnerable as ever at this point. Hopefully this brings on more takers. Golovkin has shown that he isn’t one to back down from any fight. If now is the time, then bring them on as the clock keeps ticking. I’m sure there will be many to jump back on the bandwagon as soon as Golovkin gets another knockout, especially if it’s one of the two champions mentioned above. Here’s to hoping nothing spoils the day.
Until then, just know that Gennady Golovkin is the people's middleweight champion.