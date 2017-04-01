Undefeated junior middleweight, Justin Hurd has been added to the non-televised undercard on Friday night, April 14th at MGM National Harbor in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C.
The ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader will feature undefeated former Russian amateur standout Dmitry Bivol (9-0, 7 KOs, 2-0 WSB) defending his interim WBA Light Heavyweight Title against Samuel Clarkson (19-3, 12 KOs) in the main event and a matchup of undefeated welterweights in the co-feature, Juan Ruiz (18-0, 11 KOs) and Malik Hawkins (10-0, 7 KOs) squaring off in an eight-round bout. Super bantamweight prospect Glenn Dezurn will meet unbeaten two-time national amateur champion Leroy Davila in the eight-round telecast opener live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT) .
Tickets for the event, which is co-promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions and Banner Promotions in association with World of Boxing and Uprising Promotions, are priced at $103, $73 and $48 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.
Hurd of Accokeek, Maryland has a record of 2-0 with one knockout, and is the brother of current IBF Junior Middleweight champion, Jarrett Hurd.
The 23 year-old Justin Hurd had an 18 bout amateur career, and like his brother, he is trained by Ernesto Rodriguez.
“My training has been great I have been staying ready, and I am excited to fight at MGM National Harbor. I expect to have a lot of fans at the fight,” said Hurd.
Being around an accomplished brother, Hurd is grateful for the success that Jarrett has achieved and has learned a lot from the journey that garnered Jarrett a world title.
“Jarrett has opened a lot of doors, but when people see us fight they will see that our styles our different. He has power, and I go by the name of “Slick” Justin Hurd. I like to use my combinations and I show my quickness.”
That is a sentiment that trainer Rodriguez echoes.
“Justin is different then Jarrett. He uses hand-speed, Jarrett uses his size. You will see that Justin fights in much of the same manner of Meldrick Taylor, and he mixes in some deceiving power,” said Rodriguez. “Justin is electric, and is calculating with good reflexes. He will be a force to be reckoned with. He is fighting at 154 pounds now, but we will slowly be taking him to 147.”
Justin Hurd considers himself a real student of the game and has followed the advice of both his big brother and trainer.
“What I have learned by watching Jarrett go through his run is to listen to our trainers. I learned that my trainers tell us what to do for good reason. With that in mind, I just am ready to put on a show and am grateful to be added to the card on April 14th.”
Hurd joins Hasim Rahman, Jr., Ruben Villa and Michael Dutchover on the non-televised undercard.