In a highly-publicized rematch that took place in Rosemont, IL, King Mo defeated Quintin Rampage Jackson via unanimous decision 29-28 3 times. Ringside Report scored the fight the same way.
Rampage weighed 253 pounds for the fight. Weighing some 41 pounds more than King Mo.
While their first fight was a highly-debated decision, with Jackson getting the nod, there was not much debate in this one.
In round one, King Mo came out stalking and backing Rampage up. He was able to control most of the action in round one with Rampage’s back was to the cage. King Mo scored two takedowns, the second was an impressive single leg takedown, to solidify round one.
In round two, Rampage started with more purpose on his feet, yet was still backing up. In this round King Mo was not as effective working Rampage against the cage. Rampage landed solid left jabs and hooks throughout the round, and even managed to take King Mo down. Round two was a clear rampage round.
In round three, the money round, Rampage was gassed and fighting on fumes. King Mo worked Rampage over pretty good against the cage. Desperate and out of gas, Rampage went for a takedown, which King Mo defended well. This put Rampage in a vulnerable position and King Mo capitalized with effective strikes. At the end of round three, Rampage tried to muster up some of that old magic, but to no avail. While it might have been somewhere inside his 253-pound frame, it failed to come out in time.
When the scorecards were read, there was little doubt whose name would be called.
After the fight, King Mo was very respectful of Rampage, which was not in keeping with the prefight jargon leading up to this rematch. “He made me fight…in the second-round I got hit a few times…I was seeing like four Quintin’s” said King Mo.
When asked about the decisive third round, King Mo explained, “I went Iran Barkley on him…I had to dog him out Iran Barkley style.” King Mo cited Iran The Blade Barkley as his favorite boxer.
Rampage Jackson did not give a post-fight interview; avoiding the potential questions about the added weight he put on for the fight. With the victory, King Mo improves to 21-6-1 NC, while Rampage Jackson falls to 37-12.
After the fight, it was announced that King Mo will fight Ryan Bader in Madison Square Garden on June 24th.
