Now that “GGG” has gone the distance for the first time in nearly nine years, he is deemed ordinary, by many boxing fans and pundits. Such a comment diminishes the accomplishments of Daniel Jacobs just as much as it does “GGG”. I wonder if boxing fans get this. There is nothing ordinary about either one of these pugilists. While the fight itself may not have been great, both fighters are. All they are guilty of is giving each other too much respect. Boxing fans complain all the time about the poor coverage from the mainstream media. Well, I ask you diehard boxing fans, if you are not wise enough to know how good you have it, how do you expect the mainstream media to?
Speaking of ordinary, when Marvelous Marvin Hagler was extended 15 rounds by Roberto Duran in 1983, for the undisputed middleweight title, he had his fair share of bad press. While I am not sure if the word ordinary was used, Marvin definitely had his greatness questioned because he could not stop Duran. Hagler is my all-time favorite, so I remember it well. Imagine if that occurred during the age of social media?
One of the criticisms of Hagler was that he gave Duran too much respect. Well, if you peel the onion, and get to the core of that fight, it was actually Duran who gave Marvin a ton of respect. On the surface, it appears as if Duran stood in the pocket and took it to Marvin. Allow me to offer a different lens.
Duran took on the role of the counter-puncher, not the aggressor. A role Marvin was planning to take going into the fight. Duran was not about to be the aggressor and he waited for Marvin to come to him. As a result, Marvin had to make adjustments in the fight he was not anticipating. Based on the Hearns fight, many people forget how great a boxer/counter puncher Marvin was. Prior to 1985, he was not the guy who favored the skilled street fight. Duran was that guy and Duran excelled at it. Yet, Duran was a total gentleman in the ring. No rough housing, which was so prominent in the Davey Moore fight. Roberto knew it was not wise to get Marvin angry.
Once Goody Petronelli settled Marvin down; as he was frustrated that counter punching game plan was not playing out in the early rounds, he took over the fight quite well. Until rounds 12 & 13; Duran’s best rounds of the fight. Goody Petronelli knew Marvin blew those important rounds and urged Marvin to turn it on in 14 and 15. Marvin responded and took the last two rounds in dominate fashion.
It was the best corner work of Goody Petronelli’s career at least in the fights I have seen him work. In retrospect, Duran actually won only five rounds in that fight. Hardly the close fight many fans speak of today. With that said, Marvin would have lost that fight if he did not win those last two rounds. Would have been a crime, Marvin was victim to many crimes during his pugilistic career. Thankfully, that fight was not one of them.
Speaking of Roberto Duran, any thoughts why he still acts like he does not speak English when he does so fluently? For those who did not know this, the cat was out of the bag after he worked Shane Mosley’s corner, when he fought David Avanesyan. Duran is one of the greatest fighters I have ever seen, so in the grand scheme of things who really cares? Yes, I do realize I just contradicted myself.
Speaking of the greatest fighters I have ever seen, Bennie Briscoe fought his seventy-sixth bout on March 31st, 1977. Briscoe stopped Jean Mateo at the start of the tenth round; a fight Bad Bennie was ahead by three points in. As he often did, Briscoe traveled overseas to flash his boxing skills.
One thing I never do is make lists. Not best pound for pound, not all-time list. Yet, I will say Bennie Briscoe is probably the best fighter I ever saw who never won a world title. Despite this missing hardware, Briscoe’s credentials are more than worthy of a plaque at the Boxing Hall of Fame.
Speaking of the Boxing Hall of Fame, if indeed the rumors are true, the Floyd Mayweather, JR. Vs Conor McGregor will take place during the International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend. On the night where some of the finest living pugilists get together for a celebratory banquet, one of boxing biggest shams may be taking place. What to think?
Speaking of the finest living pugilists, Marvelous Marvin Hagler will be appearing at the Boxing Hall of Fame Banquet on June 10th. Glad I already got my ticket. I wonder if The Marvelous One will be rushing to see the PPV afterwards?
Speaking of rumors, remember when there were mass reports that Manny Pacquiao would be facing Amir Kahn? That seems to be a fight not in keeping with reality. Jeff Horn appears to be Pac Man’s next opponent. Although, rumors of a Keith Thurman Vs Manny Pacquiao are now hot. It is all just so confusing.
I have two questions. Who thinks Top Rank knows all along who the opponent is going to be? At this point, who cares who Manny Pacquiao fights next? Manny would be better served hanging the gloves up. Then his five-year countdown for the chance to pop champagne with Marvelous Marvin Hagler begins. The choices are clear, rob the fans, or dine with the greatest living boxers.
What say you Mr. Pacquiao?
