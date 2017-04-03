Floyd “Money” Mayweather, JR., has his share of fans and those who down right can’t stand him. There is no question that he’s the best boxer of this generation. At 49-0, Mayweather JR. has scaled multiple weight classes fighting as high as junior middleweight, 154 pounds. During his route to the top he’s defeated a who’s who of elite level opponents from hall of famer Oscar De La Hoya, to future hall of famers ranging from Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, to Juan Manuel Marquez. He’s also defeated many other borderline hall of famers. If you ask Mayweather, JR. he won’t shy away from telling you that his legacy has already been cemented and has been stating so for years. The self proclaimed “TBE” considers himself the best ever in the sport of boxing.
There are those that agree wholeheartedly just as there are those who will give you a multitude of fighters that would say otherwise had Mayweather, JR. and those fighters matched up. Back in the day, fighters fought way more often than now and they usually fought everyone available to them and often times fought their elite level competition multiple times. As we’ve progressed over the years and money has become more available in boxing, fighters fight less and less and take calculated risks when they can maximize their financial gains.
Now before I move to my next point I must state that Mayweather, JR. is out of his prime and would have once been considered ancient in boxing years at the age of 40. Luckily for him, he hasn’t taken much damage in his career and made it out retired at pretty much the top of the game, as the #1 pound for pound fighter in the world. Taking that into account, he really doesn’t owe fans an additional fight to reach the coveted (hyped up by casual media) 50-0 mark. As many boxing fans know, there have been fighters who’ve exceeded the 50 fight mark without a defeat before, but to each his/her own. Anyway, the talk has been that Mayweather, JR. will take on mixed-martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in a boxing match. As a boxing fan, this doesn’t move the needle for me from a competitive perspective but I will watch it.
Gennady Golovkin, or simply “GGG”, is without a doubt the hottest fighter in boxing right now and in my eyes the undisputed middleweight champion of the world, without question. I can’t help but wonder what it would mean if Mayweather, JR. were to take a complete 360 and fight the guy many consider to be the baddest man on the planet as far as boxing since Mayweather, JR. retired. You’ have the guy in Mayweather, JR. that many consider to be the greatest defensive boxer ever against a bruising, power-house offensive monster in Golovkin. I will say that Mayweather, JR. isn’t the largest welterweight and has always come in under the 154 pound mark when he’s fought at junior middleweight. Golovkin, though, is not the largest of middleweights and would be willing to meet Mayweather, JR. at 155 pounds, which is fair in my eyes from a weight perspective.
I’ve always been fond of Mayweather, JR.’s skills and recognize him as the best boxer in world when active. I also recognize the greatness that many seem to want to shun off in Golovkin. I’ve heard some boxing experts say that Mayweather, JR. is too small for Golovkin, but you have to wonder if the same was thought of fighters like Henry Armstrong as he moved up in weight to take on guys two to three times his size? But then again, that’s a whole different era and an entirely different type of fighter and mentality. If I use history as an example then an argument can definitely be made that Golovkin isn’t too big.
We’ve seen many individuals move up from welterweight to take on the middleweight champion. A recent example was Kell Brook when he fought Golovkin. He fared well but was eventually broken down. That said, Brook is nowhere near Mayweather, JR. from a defensive perspective. It would be interesting to see if Mayweather could nullify the offense of Golovkin when no one has been able to do so thus far. The thought of this is salivating but sadly won’t be seen. We can always wonder though.
I would like to also state that unlike many, as far as active fighters I consider Andre Ward to be the #1 pound for pound fighter in the world. Just as I would like to see a Mayweather, JR. Vs Golovkin fight, I would also like to see a Golovkin Vs Ward fight. If the Golovkin Vs Ward fight were to happen then my pick would definitely be a Ward win, potentially by a shutout unanimous decision.
That’s just my thought. As far who my pick would be in a Mayweather, JR. Vs Golovkin fight, well, I’ll just keep that to myself for now. In the meantime I’ll just let everyone enjoy the Boxing Vs MMA match that we may get sooner rather than later. After all, what die-hard boxing fan would want to see a semi-retired welterweight all-time great take on a hyped up middleweight champion who hasn’t fought any competition.
Sigh….
Contact the Feature Writers