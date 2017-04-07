As I sit here on the most modern of WMATA’s rail car offerings for the daily commute listening to the track ‘Time’ from Pink Floyd’s acclaimed Dark Side of the Moon album, I can’t help but think that time is most certainly the appropriate word. Washington, D.C., has always been a hotbed for boxing and this time we get to see one of current pound for pound best in action. Vasyl Lomachenko, 7-1, 5 KO’s, is the headliner this time around and we’ll have the opportunity to witness him squaring off with Jason Sosa, 20-1-4, 15 KO’s , live from the MGM at National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland. This is the first of what will be many boxing shows to take place as the new venue and though there are a horde of able fighters from the area who could have been the first to headline, the public doesn’t lose in getting to see the marvel that is Lomachenko.
Lomachenko is coming off of a shutout victory over Nicholas Walters where his opponent simply foresaw what was ahead and quit after the 7th round of their November 26, 2016, fight. Ironically, the man that Lomachenko is facing this Saturday, Sosa, was in a draw with Walters when they faced each other back in 2015. There’s the common opponent, but nothing else is close. Lomachenko is steps ahead of the very thing he seeks, competition. Sosa is the lucky man up this time around who will get the opportunity to try and solve ‘the matrix’ as some declare Lomachenko. Each fighter is far from home so the site of the event is neutral. This leaves it to the best man to come out victorious.
There are a slew of potentially good fights lined up on the undercard to include a match between cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Michael Hunter. We’ll also get to see Yunieska Gonzalez back in action when he takes on Oleksandr Gvozdyk in chance for both to push their status at light heavyweight. Local D.C. area favorite Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed will look to continue his progression up the ranks by taking on Reyes Sanchez in a 10 round welterweight bout. The night seems to be set for great action and there is no perfect place than the nation’s capital. We hope to see plenty more action at the MGM at National Harbor in the future and no better way to set the tone than giving the fans a glimpse of fighters in rare form.
