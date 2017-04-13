The MGM at National Harbor is going to follow up what was a momentous inaugural boxing night last week with another treat. “ShoBox: The New Generation” will be in Oxon Hill, Maryland, as Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol, 9-0, 7 KO’s, looks to continue his thunderous march up the ranks against Samuel Clarkson, 19-3, 12 KO’s. This event will usher in the second of what should prove to be many great fights at the newly constructed site. The fight atmosphere with be thick and authentic as there are plenty of fans waiting to see the action unfold in an area that is becoming a hotbed for boxing.
Bivol operates like an assassin keeping his arsenal compact and utilizing his skills to present precision offense. Much like many fighters from Russia, his pedigree is of high acclaim as though he were programmed specifically for the purpose of facing opposing threats. He’ll look to make his presence felt with the spotlight shining upon him as the marquee fight for this televised production. The light heavyweight prospect seems to have all of the tools needed to set him up for an exciting career as he and the competition rises.
Last time out, Bivol dispatched of Robert Berridge in an outstanding performance where he dropped him multiple times and left him bloodied to the point where the fight was called off. Bivol, of course, made it look rather easy notching his seventh stoppage in nine fights. Clarkson could rewrite the script as we never know what can happen between the ropes on any given night. Clarkson will look to prove that he’s more than just an opponent and the stage hasn’t been any brighter for him than this opportunity.
We’ll also see the torch being passed as Hasim Rahman, JR. will make his much anticipated debut. The heavyweight division is seeing somewhat of a resurgence with new talent coming into the fold and adding a name of this magnitude is sure to get interest boiling. Rahman, JR will have the chance to cement his own legacy in the coming years as the heavyweight landscape is truly up for grabs. Additionally, Justin Hurd, 2-0, 1 KO will be looking to keep his career moving as he tries to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and newly crowned International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd. There are several other fights that will round up what should be a good card. The date has been set. The fights have been announced. Here’s to the future remaining very fruitful for boxing fans worldwide.