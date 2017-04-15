Bellator 177 pitted two veteran Featherweights, John Teixeira and Daniel Weichel. The winner of the bout earns a title shot against the winner of the Daniel Straus Vs Patricio Freire Featherweight showdown, taking place next Friday.
The title eliminator went the full three rounds and saw Daniel Weichel as the winner via split decision. Scores read 29-28 2x for Weichel, and 29-28 for John Teixeira 1X. Ringside Report scored the fight 29-28 for Teixeira. The fight breakdown is as follows:
Round one Teixeira got off to a fast start and beat Weichel in the standup game. Teixeira dropped Weichel early in the round with a straight right hand. Weichel managed to get back to his feet, as the remainder of the round was fought on the feet. Weichel seemed a bit dazed from the straight right that dropped him, and never got his striking going in the round. Teixeira invited Weichel back in the round by taking his feet off the pedal a bit, but Weichel did not do enough to win the round.
Round two, Teixeira landed hard leg kicks and a stiff left hook in the opening minute. Weichel remained poised but Teixeira remained the aggressor in the second minute of the round. In the third minute of the round Teixeira tried to shoot, but Weichel stuffed the takedown. Weichel started to get his rhythm in the last two minutes of the round as he scored with a few leg kicks and left jabs. Teixeira regained control in the last 30 seconds of the round, as he landed some right kicks and found a home for his left jab. Teixeira also stuffed a takedown attempt from Weichel. This was the closet round of the fight, but I still favored Teixeira over the five-minute stanza.
Round three Teixeira started as the aggressor again, scoring with combination punching, Weichel responded by landing some straight rights in the second minute of the round, including a stiff straight right that visibly hurt Teixeira. A nice one two; left jab straight right hand, found its way home at the start of the third minute of the round for Weichel. Teixeira appeared to fade a bit in the final two minutes. Weichel, however, was not aggressive enough and appeared to be content with just winning the round, instead of trying to take Teixeira out. In the final 40 seconds of the round Weichel kicked up the desperation meter a bit and sat down on his shots a bit more. Teixeira appeared hurt but never stopped fighting back. It was a clear Weichel round.
Two of the three judges saw it differently than Ringside Report, and Weichel was awarded a controversial victory. After the fight, a jubilant Weichel said, “This is my life, I love this.” When asked about the big Featherweight Title fight next Friday, Weichel said, “I will be ready for anybody.” The Straus vs. Freire will be their fourth fight, and promises to be spectacular. If Daniel Weichel wants to have a chance against either one of these mixed martial artists, he will have to improve from this outing; he has already been knocked out by Freire.
With the victory, Weichel improves to 39-11, while Teixeira falls to 21-2-2.