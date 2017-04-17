Lightweight contender Tony Lightning Luis stopped rugged Mexican power puncher Noe Nunez Saturday night, as Nunez failed to answer the bell for the seventh round. It was Luis’ headline debut at the Civic Complex in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, Luis’ hometown. The capacity crowd was treated to a boxing clinic.
Luis started off aggressive, but smart. Feinting his left jab to get inside on his taller opponent and back him up against the ropes. The game plan was clear, as Tony pounded Nunez’ body early and often. Impressive left hooks found its way to Nunez’ body and head. Luis dictated the pace in this manner for the first two rounds, including landing at least an eight-punch combination as Nunez’ back was to the ropes, in round two.
In round three Nunez started off more aggressive and began to take over the real estate in the ring. This tactic did not last long, however, as Tony showed Nunez, as well as the Cornwall crowd, how good he fights backing up. With about one minute to go in round three, Tony managed to take the real estate back and force Nunez into the ropes once again. Tony finished the round with Lighting left hooks to the body and head of Nunez.
Round four was the most peculiar round of the fight, as an apparent low blow dropped Noe Nunez. The referred gave Nunez time to recover and appeared to warn Luis about the low bow. With that said; the Liveco Boxing announcer, Marc Abrams, indicated that he was told the punch was ruled a knockdown. Nunez, angry over the blow, let it all hang out as the fourth round continued. The aggression was not effective, as Luis remained poised and once again fought well backing up. Luis landed a beautiful three-punch combination and came back with a right uppercut to offset Nunez’ attack and secure the round.
In rounds five and six, Tony met Nunez in the center of the ring and continued to outclass him. Nunez was not short on will however, and managed to land some hard blows throughout the fight. Trouble for Nunez was Tony answered back with two or three punches of his own virtually every time Nunez landed a meaningful punch. At the end of round six Tony landed some Lightning combinations, to the body and head, that visibly hurt Nunez. Nunez appeared to be in very bad shape as he staggered back to his corner. Noe Nunez, a natural welterweight and only stopped once in twenty-two professional fights, did not answer the bell for the seventh round.
After the fight, Tony greeted his wife, embraced his son, and put the lightweight division on notice. “This is what happens when I have a full camp”, said Tony. When asked about fighting a naturally bigger man, and the prospects of taking him out, Tony said, “I knew he was feeling my body shots early…I knew it would take time.”
Tony Luis was wearing a green hoodie as he entered the ring. After the fight, Luis said the hoodie was dedicated to his cut man Bob Miller, who is climbing an uphill battle because of a car accident. Tony said of Bob Miller, he is a “True example of courage”.
With the victory, Tony improves to 23-3, 8KO’s. He hopes to secure a title shot with one of the lightweight champions sometime in 2017. Tony lost his first bid at championship gold we he dropped a decision to Derry Matthews for the interim WBA title. It was a fight Tony took on four days notice. A fair share of boxing observers felt Tony deserved to win that fight, as a result of being the aggressor in the late rounds. If Tony cannot secure a title fight right away, a fight with WBO number one contender Felix Verdejo has been rumored. Luis was asked about the prospect of a Verdejo fight and he seemed skeptical; stating that Top Rank Boxing is “not interested” in making that fight. Perhaps they are now.
Regardless of who he fights next, Tony Luis appears to be in good hands at Liveco Boxing, as he does not have to take fights on short notice and has proved he is a hometown draw. The future looks bright for Lightning.
