WHAT: Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Boxing Invitational will host its 1st annual “Future Stars of Boxing”. Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions is looking to open the flood gates to the boxing world of amateur boxing and allow the best of the best to showcase their sweet science skill. RJJ knows how much raw talent is hidden globally and are excited to extend the invite to all boxing enthusiast from all walks of life. Keith Veltre, CEO / CO-Founder is humbled to have the opportunity to offer a platform that amateur fighters can showcase their skills in the fight capital of the world. What better place to throw down against the young talent from across world and work their magic against different skill sets. There is no better place than Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall.
WHO: Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Invitational is sponsored by Art of Music, Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions, Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Ringside, Gil Martinez Elite Boxing Las Vegas
WHERE: Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hotel
5111 Boulder Hwy.
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-456-7777
The hotel is offering a special “Future Stars of Boxing” package that includes room nights starting at $39.00 Sunday – Thursday and $105.00 Friday and Saturday. Taxes and fees will apply. This offer is only valid until June 5. To book, visit www.samtownlv.com/groups
WHEN: Coaches / Teams may register at http://www.ringside.com
Thursday, June 22nd Registration begins
Friday, June 23rd Doors open at 3 p.m.
Saturday June 24th & Sunday June 25th Doors open at 12p.m.
HOW: Tickets are priced at $10 per/day or $25.00 for all three days. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.ticketmaster.com and all taxes and fees will apply.