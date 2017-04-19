This past Saturday, April 15th, Julius “Blue Machine” Indongo 22-0, 11 KO’s, took on Ricky Burns, 41-6-1, 14 KO’s in Galsgow, Scotland. Indongo was the aggressor early on throwing heavy shots. Indongo was also the more active fighter throughout. Ricky Burns started showing some redness over his right eye in the first round, likely from one of the southpaw Indongo’s left hooks.
The script for the fight was very similar throughout and Indongo seemingly got stronger as the fight went on. Indongo was very good at controlling distance and utilizing his long reach. Indongo hurt Burns with a left hook in round five and Burns looked more and more out of his element.
The sixth round was probably the best round for Burns early on. He was able to land a couple of good shots on Indongo. Indongo also threw back landed some solid shots on Burns as he continued to press forward. Indongo once again landed a good shot in the 9th that hurt Burns. Indongo seemingly pressed for a stoppage in the championship rounds but Burns stood his ground even though he was thoroughly outclassed and was able to hang on.
In the end, all judges got the decision right and Indongo won a unanimous decision picking up Burn’s World Boxing Association (WBA) title to go along with his International Boxing Federation (IBF) title at junior welterweight. Indongo looked very good and won every round of the fight in my eyes. I definitely want to see more of Indongo. This puts him in line to take on the reigning kingpin and consensus #1 at 140 pounds, Terence “Bud” Crawford once he gets past his legal issues. It will be an interesting clash of styles and one that the boxing public should enjoy. Boxing is alive a well.Contact the Feature Writers