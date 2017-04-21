Having suffered the only defeat of his career to date against Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez believes that a contest between the retired American and UFC fighter Conor McGregor would be bad news for the sport of boxing. A prospective cross-code bout between the duo has long been coveted, with the UFA lightweight champion having spent large proportions of his time lately calling up the undefeated former pound-for-pound fighter in the hope of him returning to the ring.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/mcgregor-mayweather.jpg?strip=all&w=1030&h=800&crop=1
Mayweather retired from the sport back in 2015 after matching Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 professional career, however it now appears that a fight between himself and Irishman McGregor is likely sooner rather than later, with the showdown the only way to tempt the American out of retirement. The bout would of course be the most financially rewarding in history, with sports betting markets having already opened in preparation of the fight.
Bookmakers Betway Sports unsurprisingly make Mayweather the overwhelming favourite, with McGregor at 7/1 to cause an upset. (odds correct as of 15:00 on 03/04/2017)
Despite many predicting an easy victory for Mayweather, should the long-projected fight come to fruition, Jiu-jitsu star and recent Bellator MMA signee Dillon Danis believes McGregor would knock Mayweather out in a boxing ring. This prediction is perhaps expected however, with Danis being far from an unbiased party. He is McGregor’s close friend and training partner and played a pivotal role in helping McGregor train for his UFC 202 rematch victory over Nate Diaz.
McGregor is already in the beginning stages of preparation for the fight against the pound-for-pound boxing king, with the Irishman’s coach, John Kavanagh, revealing that the UFC lightweight champion has started to put together a training schedule that he hopes will prepare him to defeat one of the best boxers in history. Although Kavanagh is more than aware of the task facing his client, he believes that McGregor will improve with each passing day, with his focus switching towards boxing as opposed to his next bout in martial arts. Kavanagh has seen his prodigy do the impossible time and time again, however defeating Mayweather would undoubtedly be the biggest achievement of his career. McGregor is expected to relocate his training camp to Las Vegas after the birth of his first child at the end of April, assuming that the contract between the duo is finally agreed and signed.
However, Alvarez is far from being in support of such an event, believing that the potential fight is purely a business deal for both parties, something that is bad for the sport in his opinion. The Mexican stated: “It is a businessman fight,” added Chavez during Tuesday’s press conference for his May 6 clash with Alvarez. “I like to fight a serious fight.” Abel Sanchez, the trainer of Gennady Golovkin, is another man to have his say on the potential contest, with the veteran stating that the fight is “a farce”. McGregor has already hit out at the boxing community for their lack of faith in him, confronting ESPN journalist Dan Rafael at Michael Conlan’s pro debut last month. Rafael is one of a host of boxing experts to declare the Mayweather fight as a mismatch and Sanchez agreed it was an unfair fight.
Despite his worth estimated at around $400 million, Mayweather has previously stated that it would take $100 million for him to take on McGregor, with legendary trainer Freddie Roach recently revealing that the fight was very much in the offing. Having prepared Manny Pacquiao for the ‘Fight of the Century’ against Mayweather, Roach has indicated that he would also be willing to help McGregor in his attempts to overcome the American.
As for Alvarez, the Mexican is gearing up to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Las Vegas, however with his opponent having failed to weigh in at less than 165 pounds since 2012, it could be a costly contest for the challenger if he fails to make the grade. The duo are due to meet on May 6, with Chavez facing the prospect of missing out on $1 million per each pound he comes in overweight. Although unlikely, Betway still make Chavez the 6/1 outsider in the sports betting odds to overcome his compatriot. (odds correct as of 15:00 on 03/04/2017)
Elsewhere, heavyweight boxer David Haye has announced that the UFC have offered him the opportunity for a fight, with UFC light-heavyweight Jimi Manuwa calling out the British fighter after a resounding victory at UFC London, claiming that he would also be interested in a crossover bout with the former champion. Despite many scoffing at such a possibility, both the UFC and Haye seem to have taken it seriously, especially since Haye suffered a surprise defeat to Tony Bellow last month.