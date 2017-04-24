By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
Last time I saw anything about him was a report that he had been rushed to hospital with a burst appendix and that a boxing charity event was being set up in support. The time before it was how he was working in a WalMart warehouse on £8 per hour.
Though it could have felt a little sad, it was reported at the same time he had found some peace in this after having tried to complete suicide in 2007.
Who?
Perhaps the greatest fighter in the UK from the 1980’s who never won a world title. The 54-professional fight, 20-year veteran of the boxing game from Sheffield, England, Herol “Bomber” Graham.
After that attempt on his life with a brandy bottle and a knife, Graham was detained in hospital and started to rebuild his life with personal and boxing training part of his daily routine.
This was a laid-back guy who had West Indian roots and a West Indian approach to life; at least on the outside. Inside he was in turmoil and out came the truth in his autobiography – Bomber — Behind The Laughter, a hidden and tragic secret, that as an 8-year-old he had been raped.
In that context, the lack of accolades and the loss of the big house and fancy car paled into insignificance as Graham now had to confront a demon that could devour him. Graham though still believed that the most devastating thing with which he had to cope – not that revelation, not the failed business or relationships or the friends that turned out to be less than friendly – was his retirement from the ring.
The fact that he never placed a world title belt around his waist was as much down to politics and fear as being unable to win one. Whilst those around him – Nigel Benn, Chris Eubank and Michael Watson – were squaring up to each other for titles, he was taking on whoever was placed in front of him and winning.
The bigger names had no interest in facing Graham – he was too dangerous for them. US fighting giants like Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns certainly knew who he was – they just did not utter his name out loud.
Graham had a wicked defense and an even wilder ability to avoid being hit. Awkward and special were descriptions that people uttered when they saw him – principally because he was both. His fame was never to elevate him above his people as Graham was often to be found in pubs in his native Sheffield with his hands behind his back asking the customers to try and hit him; they never could.
Had they landed on the chin, they would have hit a former British, Commonwealth and European light middleweight title holder, British and European middleweight title holder who went through his first 38 fights undefeated from 1978 until 1987.
Those in the know, were hardly surprised at his start in the professional ranks as they knew of him as an amateur; he won the junior world welterweight crown in 1976. As well as the five professional titles he won, Graham also fought three times for a world title.
In 1989, he faced Mike McCallum for the WBA middleweight belt. During the fight, Graham lost points for low blows and this was to prove decisive as he went on to lose on a split decision.
His next world title fight was against Julian Jackson a year later for the WBC middleweight title. It was all very close until Jackson hit Graham with a massive right that knocked Graham out before he landed on the ring floor.
Graham was then out the ring for four years before he made a comeback, putting himself in the frame for his third and last world title fight. That comeback included beating Vinny Pazienza just before getting his final world title shot. In March 1998, he was stopped in the 10th round by Charles Brewer whilst fighting for the IBF super middleweight title.
For many of us, Graham was part of a golden time in British boxing. There were names aplenty with which to throw around a ring and a discussion and fall out and in about, then. His inability to deliver for himself a world title made him no less a hero. It has perhaps moulded my own view of unbeaten fighters who end up less than credible because they have not been in a ring with the best. Graham’s honest and awkward style made him a ring personality and his humility and ability combined endeared him – which is why his troubles were reported with respect and not salaciousness. No matter where he may be, we hope he continues to bob, weave, duck and dive and keep well.
