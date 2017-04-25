Anthony Joshua is set for the biggest night of his career later this month when he faces one of the greatest heavyweights the sport have ever seen in Wladimir Klitschko in front of over 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium in London. Joshua won his IBF world title when he stopped the American Charles Martin in the second round 12 months ago. He has defended his crown twice since then with comfortable victories coming over Dominic Breazeale and Eric Molina.
The fight against Klitschko is the opportunity for the British boxer to add the vacant WBA (Super) and IBO versions of the world title to his waist. If successful, he will be the only man in the division to have multiple titles.
Joshua can be backed at 11/25 in the betting for his showdown with Klitschko. He is expected to come out on top against his Ukrainian opponent who at the age of 41 is in the final stages of his career now. Klitschko hardly threw a punch in his most recent bout against Tyson Fury where he was beaten by a unanimous decision after the fight went to the judges. The former world champion has not been in a ring in 17 months as his rematch with Fury fell through last year.
If Joshua does beat Klitschko at Wembley, his promotional team will quickly start planning unification fights in the division. New Zealand’s Joseph Parker is defending his WBO world title against Hughie Fury in May. The Kiwi, who won his belt against Andy Ruiz last December, was talked about in 2016 as a possible opponent for Joshua. If the champion can get past Tyson Fury’s cousin in his home country, he would be the favorite to face the IBF holder later this year as he will then have something to bring to the table in negotiations.
The man the whole heavyweight division arguably fears is the WBC champion Deontay Wilder. The American has won all 38 of his professional fights, 37 of which have come by KO or TKO. Wilder is a huge puncher. Incredibly he has finished 18 of his opponents off in the first round as they have just not been able to handle his power. The Bronze Bomber won his title back in January 2015 when he beat Canadian Bermane Stiverne on points.
Joshua is probably the only other heavyweight in the division who would not fear a match-up with Wilder. That fight could be held with the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world tag on the line. If the two boxers wanted to fight at Wembley they could sell the stadium out in minutes.
As much as Wilder has explosive power, he would also be up against an opponent who also has a huge amount of strength in this division, therefore he would not be able to bully the British man. It would be a fascinating bout and is likely to be the last hurdle in the way for Joshua to establish himself as the best heavyweight of the planet for a number of years.