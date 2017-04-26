To quote the greatest Muhammad Ali, “It’s not bragging, if it’s true”. Doesn’t matter what walk of life you make a living at if your talents take you to the top your achievements are undeniable. Last December, Jermall Charlo defended his IBF light middleweight champion by a fifth round stoppage of sturdy Julian Williams in what was ammunition for knock out of the year consideration.
Upon over impressing the fans and press it was thought perhaps he was a shade better than his twin brother Jermell, who just defended his WBC junior middleweight title with a rousing sixth round stoppage of number two ranked Charles Hatley.
On April 2nd I laid this one out for fans and separated the stats and skill levels. As predicted here the overriding factor was the challengers 17 month layoff. You can muster all the bad blood your soul can hold and forge your body from pain into stone, but regardless of how hard you try regaining superior reflexes it must be done through attrition; hence the reasons tune ups were invented.
While Charlo was favored at slightly higher than 2 to 1 odds even I couldn’t foresee the climatic beating he administered in round six. Prefight press conferences and training camps had Hatley on a mission to win the title by knockout showing little respect for the champion’s ability. If this was fuel to add to the fire in Jermell’s training camp it certainly kept the 154 pound champion focused.
Going into the fight the champion had a perfect record of 28-0, 13 KO’s. While styles and physiques are similar it was believed Jermall was more heavy handed with a ledger of 25-0, 19 KO’s. Casual fight fans may still be a tad confused since both gents reign in the same division, Jermell just added to the confusion by putting his power on display to ante up next to his brother.
All this was not good news for Hatley who saw his record drop to 26-2-1, 18 KO’s. This fight was a long simmering state feud as both hail from different cities in Texas. Both combatants entered the ring in superior fighting shape and the first round played out as a boxing match you might call even.
The next round the champion turned up the tempo and took the fight to the challenger. Several good exchanges gave warning that a real fight was brewing. Moments before the bell Jermell sets up a classic one/two which sent Charles stumbling into the ropes. The exclamation point of round would be a prelude as to what followed.
Round three Charlo picks up where he left off as aggressor and they exchange a few meaningful combinations. Charlo connects with a vicious left that drops Hatley. He rises and manages to move clearing his round until bell.
Round four has now established Charlo firmly in control although the pace has slowed as Hatley wisely elects to box and move. Without opening up to power punches the challenger allows himself a breather but loses another round.
The fifth round both boxers once again commit to vying for control of round and Hatley desperately tries to establish his power and regain some real estate and respect. The tempo is brisk and could have passed for a first round. Charlo’s boxing skills are on exhibit here along with his power as his counter punches find their mark with steady accuracy. He takes yet another round on cards.
Sixth round the champion resembled his brother more than ever in taking dominant control of action and starts a “Hearnsesque” seek and destroy mission of landing power shots with speed setting up the coup de gras right hand for the count and new candidate for knockout of ’17.
Post-fight Charlo called out Jarrett Hurd who recently won Jermall’s vacated IBF belt last February with a ninth round TKO of Troy Harrison. This fascinating match up has Charlo surrendering 2 inches in height and three inch reach advantage. Both orthodox fighters are 26 years old and a unification bout can not only add some clarity to division it is good for boxing. Hurd has a perfect record of 20-0, 14 KO’s. It would be nice to see the winner of this proposed match call out Erislandy Lara who owns the WBA junior middleweight title.
Speaking of bragging, Lara has been calling out everybody with a name for years but it’s apparent he is not nor has been a superstar in division. This would be an awesome chance for him to step out from under two losses, two draws and Canelo Alvarez excuses and back up the boorish claims of superiority.
