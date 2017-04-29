One question has been on the lips of mixed martial arts and boxing fans all over the world for the last six months and it mostly circles around who would win in a fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor? While that question largely remains unanswered since no date has yet been set as of yet for the match, it possibly will be the most expensive fight to ever take place in a boxing ring. Dana White has just put in his two cents in regards to the outcome of the fight in a recent interview. He seems to think that there are multiple reasons as to why the legendary retired boxing world champion could struggle against Conor McGregor, who is currently holding the title of the UFC Lightweight Champion himself.
The Age Factor
As the UFC President puts it, “At the end of the day it’s a fight” and age will play a big factor here, as it does in any fight. The reigning UFC Lightweight Champion is in his prime at 27, while the legendary boxer is not only retired but also 40-years old; which is definitely not an age at which fighters are known to retain or regain their peak abilities. White does mention, though, that he isn’t at all saying that McGregor will win for sure, but it will be more competitive than most people are predicting it to be. Considering how much money both fighters will be looking at for this one fight, we certainly hope that Dana White is right though! Irrespective of the final result, if McGregor isn’t even able to put up a decent fight like many experts are predicting, it would break millions of hearts across the UFC fan base in the entire world.
Mayweather’s Weakness against Southpaws
Floyd Mayweather doesn’t have too many weaknesses, but if one was to be named, it would have to be his somewhat dismal performance against left-handed boxers. While his 49-0 record hasn’t ever been tarnished by this “weakness,” he has only faced nine southpaws in his entire career and in spite of being rare; those were some of the toughest matches in the boxer’s career as well. As it happens, Conor McGregor is a southpaw as well and everybody knows that he hits hard! It cannot be denied that Mayweather will definitely feel the brunt of those punches when McGregor connects. Dana White is pretty convinced that Conor will connect quite a few times when he says, “I promise you Conor McGregor will hit him.”
The Size Advantage
McGregor also has his size working in his favour and anyone who follows professional boxing knows that even an inch or a kg is a very big advantage to have. Mayweather is 5’7” (170cm), 70kg (154lbs) with a reach of 72 inches (183cm), while Conor McGregor is 5’9” (175cm), 70kg (154lbs) with a reach of 74 inches (188cm). As you can see, the weight isn’t a factor here, but the reach definitely could be. McGregor has a 5cm reach advantage, along with being two whole inches taller than the ex-boxing champ; both of which have been seen in boxing history to be the differentiating factor between two boxers.
