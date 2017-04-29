Anthony Joshua, 19-0, 19 KO’s faced off against former long reigning heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, 64-5, 53 KO’s in front of a packed house of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium in London. This was without a doubt an indication that boxing is alive and well. The WBA Super world heavyweight and IBF world heavyweight titles were up for grabs. Here’s how RSR called the fight.
Round 1: Both fighters looked very relaxed during the introductions. The fight started with each feeling each other out as expected. Early on Joshua was on his back foot as Klitschko looked to establish his jab. Joshua was able to land a few good jabs and it was apparent that the crowd was most definitely behind Joshua. Fairly uneventful first round. 10/9 Joshua
Round 2: Round two started similar to the first. Klitschko landed a right hand that didn’t do any damage. Each fighter continued to use their jab. Joshua started to really sit down on the jab with snapping power. Klitschko with several feints as he looks to get in on Joshua. Still very much a fight of jabs as neither fighter has distanced themselves. 10/9 Joshua
Round 3: Joshua put together a combination to start out round three. Definitely the most eventful round thus far as Joshua lands another combination that makes Klitschko hold on. Joshua has taken the lead as the aggressor at this point as he continues to press forward. 10/9 Joshua
Round 4: Klitschko looked to snatch the momentum back in the fourth as he landed a few shots and started to push forward on his own. Joshua was once again forced to back up. Both fighters continue to jab and try to establish themselves. More calm round the previous. 10/9 Joshua
Round 5: Joshua landed a huge right to start out the fifth and hurt Klitschko. He dropped him with a hard combination. Joshua looking as confident as ever essentially forcing Klitschko from his comfort zone. Joshua continues to establish himself as he lands hard rights. Klitschko lands a shot that hurts Joshua and he looks the most he’s ever been hurt. Joshua tries his best to tie up but continues to take solid punches from Joshua. This is without a doubt the first real test for Joshua and he must overcome a wealth of experience. Klitschko without a doubt won the second half of the round. 10/9 Joshua
Round 6: Klitschko swings with a wide shot to start the round. Klitschko drops Joshua with a hard shot. Joshua is without a doubt hurt. Joshua must regain himself if he expects to continue with this fight. Joshua back peddling at this point as he looks to be in survival mode though he occasionally smiles as though he’s not bothered. Dominant round for Wladimir. 10/8 Klitschko
Round 7: Klitschko continues to look confident to start the seventh while being patient with the jab. The punch output for both fighters has decreased in this round. Solid jabs landed from Klitschko. 10/9 Klitschko
Round 8: Klitschko very jab oriented in this round, which is something we’ve seen from him before. Joshua lands his own occasionally but still looks to reestablish himself since the early part of round 5. Klitschko looks to be more in control at this point. 10/9 Klitschko
Round 9: Klitschko moving well in this round showing that his legs are still good. Joshua with a nice right to the body as he takes a jab from Klitschko. Joshua is without a doubt having to grow in this fight. Nice left hook from Joshua lands. He seems to have regained his confidence. Joshua lands a nice right straight. He seems fully recovered. Another solid right by Joshua with 30 seconds left in the round as they tie up. Joshua closes the round as the aggressor. 10/9 Joshua
Round 10: Joshua confidently starts this round throwing a left and right hand. He seems to be fully back and is pressing forward. Good jab landed from Klitschko. Joshua with an overhand right as Klitschko tries another jab. Another nice overhand right landed by Joshua. He’s showing that he has movement as well as he’s springs on his legs. This is the longest fight of Joshua’s career thus far. Klitschko lands a right as Joshua rebounds with a looping left hook. Good round for Joshua. 10/9 Joshua
Round 11: Joshua with a few good shots to start out this round. He’s being aggressive and looks as though he wants to end this now. Klitschko is now on the back foot. Nice uppercut from Klitschko as they tie up. Joshua lands a hard right uppercut followed by a combination that drops Klitschko again. He’s very hurt. Joshua with another combination that drops Klitschko again. He answers the count but is very hurt. Joshua still pressing and lands solid combinations. The referee steps in. It’s over! Joshua wins in exciting fashion!
At the time of the stoppage, RSR had Joshua up by a score of: 96-93.
Joshua wins via 11th round TKO.
Earlier in the night Scott Quigg, 33-1-2, 24 KO’s, was notched a victory when he defeated a game but outmatched Viorel Simion, 21-2, 9 KO’s. Quigg is looking to continue to establish himself since his lone defeat at the hands of Carl “The Jackal” Frampton back in 2016. Also of note, rising prospect Katie Taylor, 5-0, 3 KO’s, won a TKO victory in her match against then undefeated Nina Meinke, 5-1, 2 KO’s. This was Taylor’s third fight and victory in 2017 as she looks to establish herself as household name across the sport of boxing.
Joshua Vs Klitschko was truly an event for boxing fans. Far too often we see fighters go for the money grab without considering the fans that got them there. This is the reason the biggest money generating fight, Mayweather, JR. Vs Pacquiao, didn't allow for the many fans following the sport for decades to be able to attend. That was a travesty in itself. That being said, boxing is in a new era and phase and with a fighter like Anthony Joshua at the helm, the future is very bright.