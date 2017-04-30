Last night in front of 90,000 fans at the Wembley Stadium in London England, IBF Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua, 19-0, 19 KO’s added the WBA Super Heavyweight Title to his waist with an 11th round TKO over Wladimir Klitschko, 64-5, 53 KO’s in an absolute classic heavyweight fight. It was one that truly brought fans back to a decade or two ago, when heavyweight fights were once great! Public sentiment was that Joshua would win and boxing odds at BetOnline.ag also showed Joshua as the betting favorite.
Boxing fans not only got a great fight, but what we saw after displayed in the post fight interviews by both Joshua and Klitschko, also solidified that these two true warriors who gave their all, were also Class Acts. There was a rematch clause and should Wladimir at the age of 41, decide that he wants to invoke it, I for one, am all for it.
On my RSR Video Email Bag Show, I said, “All great champions have one left in the tank sometimes”. Klitschko didn’t win, but he truly showed that he had one in the tank and with that in his mind, he may have seen something that he feels he can exploit in a rematch.
With that said, I still feel as I did in my pre fight prediction on my show that Joshua stops Klitschko, (I was 3 rounds off) but this time, he stops him even earlier in a rematch.Contact the management team