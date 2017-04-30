On display for world stage at Wembly Arena in London England was Anthony Joshua taking on the formidable challenge of former reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua was putting his IBF heavyweight title on the line in front of 90 thousand enthusiastic fans. In a very rare moment of a career spanning 21 years Klitschko was forced to face a goliath of equal size and proportion as both combatants entered ring at 6’6” and muscled granite.
Prefight: The buildup and prelude to this intriguing bout has been simmering on boxing calendar for over a half year mired in negotiations and calf injuries suffered by the challenger. Writers were having a field day, myself included as to if this would be the official coronation of a new era with a changing of the guard or would Wlad turn back the clock and regain a belt.
I handicapped this title defense before it was officially on paper and signed off on a dominant performance by Joshua leaving Klitschko helpless on the ropes at end of ninth round with danger of being brutally knocked out or at the mercy of referee. Apologies sports fans. It took another two rounds for the live action to mirror my words.
The introduction for this bout was as elaborate as I’ve ever seen covering the sport with the pinnacle hosting champion Anthony Joshua aloft on rising platform center arena while a row of volcanic rockets erupted on either side of him. No less than three songs helped usher in his ring walk.
The fight in itself was highly entertaining but hardly a boxing masterpiece. Both men were wary of each other’s power at the on start and looked to gauge distance via jabs in first round. The Champion had more power to his jab and was the aggressor while the challenger showcased a nimble Goliath body and moved like a middleweight. His left hand hung dangerously low and was an inviting invitation for a Joshua right hand counter. This round was uneventful but won over by Anthony as he came forward and dictated pace. Joshua’s round: 10-9
Round two saw Wlad get off a huge one/two combo at the bell but quickly feel into the tempo of opening stanza. Joshua’s round: 10-9
Round three both fighters came out aggressive looking to push each other back and gain some momentum in bout. It was anticipated that the brisk pace would have been like this at opening bell, but was a welcome relief from chess match that was brewing. Still in all, Joshua outworked Klitschko with heavier jabs and right crosses, even if the delivery was slow and crude. Joshua’s round: 10-9
Round four displays a pattern is forming and unless your bending over backwards to keep Klitschko relevant on scorecards the champion is building a strong foundation for early lead that runs the gamut of forcing his nemesis to play catch up in a hurry or watch boat leave from pier. Joshua’s round: 10-9
The fifth round opened with the champion in superior mode and stormed out of his corner with the single minded intentions of stopping the orchestrated waltz of tag and knocking his foe out. Less than thirty seconds in a barrage of punches had Klitschko folding in half like an accordion and holding on. Joshua unable to deliver an uppercut wisely dictated the downfall by adding some fistic fury to both sides of the former champion’s ribs sending him to canvass face first. Wlad arose on tired legs and cut above the left eye. He took the remainder of an eight count and miraculously tried to turn the tables and mounted a semi-serious turn about as Joshua seemed fatigued and bewildered like a deer in head lights that Klitschko got off the floor and was looking for payback. Regardless of turn of events, this is automatically a 10-8 round for champion due to knockdown.
Round six is as good as it gets if you’re a fan with no particular interest in who comes out victorious. The challenger summons up all the bravery his soul can muster and comes out looking for both revenge and honor. He drops the champion with a perfect one/two combination. The jab barely grazed its mark but the right hand landed flush to Joshua’s left temple. He too summoned the pride deep inside and picked himself off the floor. He wisely held or kept held or kept his distance while clearing his head. The challenger negates the last two round advantage and takes it in similar style. The pendulum of momentum now firmly adjacent in opposite corner. Klitschko’s round 10-8
Round seven opens uneventful where Wlad is in control and converging on all real estate but he isn’t winning it with punches as much as Anthony surrendering canvass. Perhaps wondering how the fight switched momentum juxtaposed to where it had been almost firmly in his grasp the champion lets the round slide by while regaining his senses and clearing his head. Klitschko’s round: 10-9
Looking like previous rounds before the back to back knockdown rounds, the eighth stanza Anthony once again came out the aggressor and took control. His confidence was a new mask on his face and his eyes focused back into combat mode. He once again parlayed some timely aggression into advancing forward pushing Wlad back on his heels. While not much was done in terms of action, the champion was once again back in control of tempo of match. Joshua’s round: 10-9
Round nine was more of the same. A distinct repeat of round eight. Joshua’s round: 10-9
Round ten continued the course but the intriguing factors were coming into play. Joshua had never been past seven rounds before and here we are in the tenth with still the two championship rounds ahead. Where he looked totally out of gas at end of fifth he now looked refreshed and cruising even though Wlad has kept nimble and showcasing stealthy legs as well as much improved head and shoulder feints. The round was close but the champion was the stalker. Just before bell an accidental clash of heads was so hard it could have produced an abrupt unexpected ending to fan friendly heavyweight brawl of the likes we haven’t witnessed since the glory days of Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield. Joshua’s round: 10-9
Round eleven was best heavyweight round in recent heavyweight journals as the champion would not be denied. He literally pummeled the challenger like a heavy bag and dropped him. Wlad beat the count on dead legs. The carnage continued. He put an exclamation on the round, the fight, and the beating while dropped the challenger yet again. Wisely this could easily have been a noble exit point for the ex-champion and good time to pack it in proud but beaten. He beat the count. He took eight count and with his brother former heavyweight champion Vitali watching he stumbled forward from Lion’s den into the jaws of the beast. The champion pinned his wounded prey against the ropes with a thunderous two fisted combo forcing the referee no other option but to step in and stop the slaughter.
Post-fight ringside. Klitschko was gracious in defeat. Fans and Showtime ringside commentator’s expressed no reason why rematch clause should be in enforced. Wlad was thoroughly beaten but exposed a few chinks in Joshua’s armor. The two glaring faults have been on display for quite some time. There are moments when both his chin and stamina are suspect. Luckily for Joshua there is nobody on horizon who appears to have the boxing ability to put him at risk. But I’ll say it here, every time he gets in ring Joshua will be measured against these flaws as well as his attributes. Klitschko suffered two dramatic knockout losses back in 2003 and 2004 to Corrie Saunders and Lamon Brewster respectively which put him under the same microscope every time he fought thereafter. It took years of dedication and winning to put those loses behind him. It was at this point in his career he teamed up with the great Emanuel Steward who improved his jab, balance and defense.
Anthony has a few key fights ahead of him that have fans clamoring for unifications. WBC champion Deontay Wilder has made five successful title defenses but yet to face a mandatory. His bum of the month club has given him a steady fan base but little credibility. Joseph Parker has the WBO belt and due to make his first defense next week against Razvan Cojanu in New Zealand.
The WBA awarded Joshua its “super” heavyweight title belt with Saturday’s win.
At forty one this would be a good time for Wladimir to go out on his proverbial shield. He put up a tremendous fight after long layoff and forged his body into iron. While many fans would still pay to see Dr. Steel Hammer wipe the shit eating grin off Tyson Fury’s face I doubt the rematch will be made.
Stay tuned…Contact the Feature Writers