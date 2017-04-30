PBC on FS1 was back in action with a show in Las Vegas, Nevada, promoted by Mayweather Promotions. FS1 has become a featured staple for many PBC fights since it’s inception as the network continues to gain ground on other competitors.
In the main event featured Carlos Zambrano, 26-1, 11 KO’s, in his toughest matchup against Claudio Marrero, 22-1, 16 KO’s. This fight didn’t last long at as Claudio Marrero dropped Zambrano with a crushing straight left hand within the first minute and a half of the fight. Zambrano was visibly hurt and unable to answer the 10 count giving Marrero his second straight stoppage victory. Marrero moves on to bigger pay days as Zambrano will look to rebound after suffering his first loss of his career.
In the co-main event of PBC on FS1, Nathaniel Gallimore, 18-1, 15 KO’s, faced off against Jeison Rosario, 12-1, 9 KO’s. Gallimore started on the outside early using a steady jab in round one. Rosario hurt Gallimore with a nice right during a combination exchange and seemingly went for the kill. Gallimore, though hurt, chose to fight back with fire of his own. Rosario had to be warned by referee Jay Nady for hitting low, which essentially stifled his own moment.
Gallimore tried to get back in his groove in the second as he pressed forward winging shots with many landing. Rosario showed little defense when he was on the receiving end of shots. Gallimore missed with some shots but was more effective. Gallimore used his jab to maintain control throughout the third round though Rosario showed some moments of sparks when he would wing shots.
There was good back and forth action between the two to start out the first half of the fourth round. Each fighter exchanged and landed good uppercuts at points. Gallimore chose to use his movement for the majority of the round as Rosario chased looking to land something significant.
In round five Gallimore dropped Rosario with a left hook to the temple. Rosario was clearly hurt and chose to hang on for life after answering the referee’s count. Gallimore was relentless in his efforts and was able to drop Rosario again with about a minute left in the round. Rosario once again answered the count on shaky legs and when the fight resumed he was dropped for the third and final round as the referee waived off the fight.
PBC has been active more this year than in the past and will look to keep the momentum going when they offer up more fights from their marquee stars. As the continue to properly match their prospects they should bring a new crop of stars to take us through the next decade.