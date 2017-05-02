By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
On June 3rd at the Hardrock Casino Hotel & Casino, former WBO Heavyweight Champion Shannon “Blah Blah Blah” Briggs, 60-6-1, 53 KO’s who returned once again, to boxing in April of 2014, and since then, has not fought anyone with a pulse, faces another faded fighter in “Fragile” Fres Oquendo, 37-8, 24 KO’s who was unsuccessful in two heavyweight title efforts and who by the time of this fight happening, will not have fought in almost three years!
Yes, I said three years…. But…. The World Bogus Association (WBA) has him vying for their title against Briggs who has not faced anyone remotely in the top ten.
Let’s call this what it is. Utter BULLSHIT. Belts today mean nothing! It truly is an absolute shame because though I personally have zero faith in any of these bogus organizations, I do understand what it means to any fighter to have the moniker of champion from one of the four major organizations.
This fight MEANS NOTHING.
