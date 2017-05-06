“Every battle is won or lost before it is fought. “ (Sun Tzu)
Make no mistake about it, Oscar De La Hoya was trying his best to have this fight won before it was even signed let alone once his money machine Canelo Alvarez enters the ring. This highly anticipated match comes on baited breath sans the honor of any official title with the satisfaction and glory of bragging rights to the victor along with bigger venues and paydays.
For the casual fan who may not read all the headlines, this bout was contracted at catch weight of 164.5 pounds. This is a comfortable platform for Alvarez who has claimed for three plus years he is not a true middleweight even though he has entered ring at 170 pounds for years. He won the WBC linear middleweight title back in November of 2015 from Miguel Cotto, and defended it against Amir Kahn last May. Both matches even though tradition holds 160 lbs limit were signed at catch weights.
The WBC was trying to be instrumental in putting pressure on Canelo to defend their title against mulit-belted and peoples champion Gennady Golovkin. Canelo balked and abdicated his belt claiming he wouldn’t be forced by the organization into controlling his career path. This was just two days after calling out Golovkin from his ringside victory over welterweight contender Kahn. The WBC has designed a special belt for occasion designated as “Cinco De Mayo” belt. Leave it to its President Mauricio Sulaiman to orchestrate his organization into the picture and then later supply a check for services rendered in the form of sanctioning fees. Once again, Canelo declined saying this bout contested for twelve rounds was not a title fight.
When pressed for commentary he elaborated that he disliked the WBC’s fifteen day mandate to agree to terms with a unification with Gennady especially when it mist of a lawsuit with All Star Boxing which was converging in Miami during that time frame. Canelo has taken offense at appearing ungrateful. He went on to elaborate that he was disrespected by WBC after they simply handed his belt to Golovkin who didn’t have to “fight” for it.
The politics of boxing are regrettably the cancer that has taken the sport off back pages on Newspapers forcing fans onto internet sites for daily insights and acumen. Lest we forget that De La Hoya owns the controlling interest in Ring Magazine which still rates his fighter Alvarez as number one middleweight in the world holding linear title even though he vacated.
This past week HBO has presented “Face off” with Max Kellerman. Canelo and Julio seated across a tiny table big enough to host coffee only with Max asking the questions between them. More than any other Face-Off production I have witnessed this one proved to be most fascinating. While there is usually a commonality of respect between gladiators and often bad blood displayed in short segment this one contained Machiavellian and Shakespearean undertones.
While the prefight coverage in recent weeks of how serious Chavez, JR. was training for this bout and the prospects of his ability to make the designated weight at weigh in or suffer a cool one million dollars per pound penalty has become the focus of this bout while Alvarez has been able to affix himself to one single minded goal, knockout.
During Face Off, Canelo sat steely eyed with orbs that appeared to burn into Julio’s soul with total disdain. Chavez, JR. who speaks English did his utmost best to rattle his adversary on every topic pitched before the duo by Kellerman. Chavez, JR.’s face showed a myriad of emotions and seemed rattled several times as he squirmed in his wooden seat for comfort ability. Alvarez never smiled, flinched, or blinked. His expression conveyed the Sun Tzu belief of war while Julio appeared to have unveiled his humanity.
Both Mexican boxers are fighting for their country’s respect as national icon as well as gaining the respect of the boxing community at large. Julio who is named after his father has the bigger burden of living up to the legend’s hall of fame career.
Both orthodox fighters will begin rehydrating the moment they step off the scales. It is speculated that Chavez, JR. might add twenty plus pounds over night to his now gaunt frame. At 6’1” and a 73” inch wingspan he will do battle with a four inch height advantage aided by a three inch reach surplus.
Canelo’s record is 48-1-1, 34 KO’s. Julio’s ledger stands at 50-2-1-1, 32 KO’s.
The official weigh in hosted at MGM Grand, 10,000 in attendance: Canelo Alvarez 164 lbs. Julio Cesar Chavez, JR. 164 lbs.
Bout to be televised from HBO PPV from T Mobile Arena, Paradise Nevada.
The Vinny Factor:
Does ingesting twenty plus pounds of water and proteins overnight foil all the hard work and labor of last eight weeks for Chavez, JR.? Does this make him bigger and stronger at opening bell or make him weaker and lethargic as rounds ellipse? Isn’t this what Oscar envisioned all along?
Something “extra” in the works here as Golden Boy Promotions has added a rarely seen terrific undercard featuring top middleweight contender David Lemieux, 37-3, 33KO’s Vs Marco Reyes, 35-4, 26 KO’s and the return of Lucas Matthysee, 37-4, 34 KO’S as he enters the welterweight domain Vs Emmanuel Taylor, 20-4, 14 KO’s.
Opening the televised portion of card is featherweights Joseph Diaz, JR., 23-0, 13 KO’s Vs Manuel Avila 22-0, 8 KO’s.
