By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… First off, to all the RSR readers who emailed me asking where the heck am I and if I was doing OK? The answer is, I was down for a spell, but I am back and always appreciate hearing from you. You warm this old Jew’s heart, I will tell you that… But instead of talking about me and my Sadie who yes, is still breaking my bagels, let’s get right to some boxing!
Anthony Joshua Vs Deontay Wilder… I saw AJ’s fight with Wladimir Klitschko and loved it! Listen close boychiks! He will destroy Deontay Wilder who I also enjoy, but has no fundamental boxing skills. Packy knows best, so save your bagels from any pain by betting on anyone in this fight other than Joshua!
Tony Chiaverini… I sure loved seeing this warrior fight. They don’t make them like him anymore.
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father) … Al would have been 89 last month. I can tell you when I watched the RSR Video Email Bag Show which Bradley did on his 49th birthday last month, and he got the email from a close friend of his dad which moved him to tears, I can say without any hesitation, my tear ducts opened up like the Red Sea! Al loved boxing, and daily, I see the love Bradley still has for it thanks to Al getting him into it back in 75.
The Chutzpah Award… The Chutzpah Award Goes to Chazz Palminteri. This man is an amazing actor, who takes stances on things he believes in and fights for them with a passion! Years back, I met him in NYC at an event and he was Class.