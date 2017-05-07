Gennady “GGG” Golovkin STUNS Boxing Fans Around the World with his Comments About His Match with Canelo “Catchweight” Alvarez! – Breaking News
May 7th, 2017 Bad Brad
By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
After the complete joke of a fight between Canelo “Catchweight” Alvarez, 49-1-1, 34 KO’s Vs Julio Cesar Chavez, JR., 50-3-1, 32 KO’s where “Catchweight” beat him 120-108 on all cards last night, it was finally announced that on September 16th, “GGG” will finally face Alvarez in the ring. Honestly, I will believe it when the bell in the first round rings just like the Mayweather, JR. Vs Pacquiao fight which took forever to make!
“GGG” was quoted as saying:
“I feel very excited, right now is a different story. In September, it will be a different style a big drama show. I’m ready. Tonight, first congrats to Canelo and his team. Right now, I think everyone is excited for September. Canelo looked very good tonight, and 100 percent he is the biggest challenge of my career. Good luck to Canelo in September”.
"I feel very excited, right now is a different story. In September, it will be a different style a big drama show. I'm ready. Tonight, first congrats to Canelo and his team. Right now, I think everyone is excited for September. Canelo looked very good tonight, and 100 percent he is the biggest challenge of my career. Good luck to Canelo in September".