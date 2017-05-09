By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… RSR readers you filled my email box with mail from around the world on this old Jew returning to write for the “Bad” one or as I call the boychik, Bradley since he was a baby! Sadie is off with the Yenta Club playing Gin and Packy is left on his own to do what we all love, talk some boxing.
So, before Sadie comes back, and breaks my bagels, let’s get into some boxing right now…
Canelo Alvarez Vs Julio Cesar Chavez, JR… FIXED! What a joke that fight was and Oscar De La Hoya had the fix in. Not your old days of fixing a fight like you think, but the weight, and duping the boxing public into thinking this was a fight at all! I was not going to have my bagels broken by watching it, but I saw enough of it on Youtube to say, once again, FIXED.
Tony Tubbs… Just a damn good fighter who I wish would have lived up to his full potential minus the demons because he could have been really special in that ring.
Don Gordon… He just passed, but he was one of my personal favorite actors. Here are my top five movies with Don in them.
5. The Towering Inferno
4. Papillon
3. The Mack
2. Bullitt
1. The Gambler