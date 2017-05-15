By Joshua “City” Brewer
There is no question that the hottest name on the lips of boxing fans at the very moment is none other than World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight champion Anthony “AJ” Joshua, 19-0, 19 KO’s. Joshua is fresh off a fight for the ages in his win over former long reigning heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua faced more adversity in this fight than any from his past. He was not only able to overcome a knockdown and onslaught that made some wonder if he’d survive, he was able to recover and win the fight in dominating fashion via technical knockout. Joshua’s win basically confirmed that the heavyweight division is back and in popular fashion as he was able to sell out the 90,000 seat Wembley Stadium.
This fight was widely covered by media from multiple countries and seemed to resonate with fans in a way that hasn’t been seen since the days of “Iron” Mike Tyson. As many know, there is another champion by the name of Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder who possesses the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight championship. Both Wilder and Joshua are large heavyweights with power that would all but assure the fight will end via knockout regardless of how long it lasts. I previously wrote an http://ringsidereport.com/?p=65755article with my opinion of the fight and who I viewed as the individual who would come out on top. That being said, there is a bunch of outside chatter that could end up spoiling fans from being able to see this fight now as opposed to later.
Three issues at the forefront are a rematch between Joshua and Klitschko, Joshua challenging Tyson Fury, and a mandatory designation by the WBA for Joshua to take on undefeated Cuban heavyweight Luis Ortiz. In a perfect world, we boxing fans would love to be treated to these fights and they would make sense for the most part. Fact is, we don’t live in a perfect world. Far too often boxing fans have been robbed of the opportunity to see the best face the best. The biggest money making fight in the history of boxing was five years past its expiration date.
There is no better time to break the mold of holding off and attempting to stall a major fight. Joshua Vs Wilder needs to happen next and all of the other fights mentioned can certainly wait. Both fighters are coming off of knockout wins and each fighter is in their prime. They’re each at the height of their popularity up to this point. Matching the United Kingdom heavyweight champion against the United States of America heavyweight champion would send sparks across the world. I don’t have to explain all of the reasons why delaying this fight could prove to be detrimental.
While the Joshua Vs Klitschko fight was amazing in its own right, I don’t believe that we need to see an immediate rematch. The outcome was clear. While I wouldn’t mind seeing Tyson Fury get knocked out, Fury has to prove that his heart is still in boxing. If it is, why not face Luis Ortiz who has been begging for a big name to step in the ring with him. I respect Luis Ortiz but he would be standing in the way of the biggest heavyweight fight in years. Ortiz is an excellent fighter, but he’s relatively unknown and would be a formidable foe for the winner of Joshua Vs Wilder. So many options and so little time.
I understand that things in boxing rarely go as planned, but Joshua Vs Wilder must happen. For the sake of the historic heavyweight division it must happen. I’ve been telling myself that I can’t be the only person who feels this way.
Do you? If so, feel free to let Matchroom Boxing and Premier Boxing Champions know ASAP!