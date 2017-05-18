By Joshua “City” Brewer
Photo Credit Tom Casino/Showtime
Time waits for no man. We’re currently in an age where fighters are staying in the sport for longer periods in comparison to the old days. There were some exceptions here and there, but advances in medicine and such have had a beneficial impact. Through it all one thing remains certain. A fighter has a small window to take full advantage of their prime years. This Saturday, May 20th, live from the MGM Grand at National Harbour, “Mister” Gary Russell, JR., 27-1, 16 KO’s, makes his long awaited return to the ring. It will have been a little over a year since he last stepped in the ring. He’ll be defending his World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight title when he takes on Oscar Escandon, 25-2, 17 KO’s.
Russell, JR., is without a doubt one of the most talented fighters in boxing. He comes from a boxing family and has essentially been tailored into the mold of a champion. He possesses natural talent in multiple areas where others lack. Yet, he is still looking for that signature moment. Yes, he took out Jhonny Gonzalez in dominating fashion in order to win the title he holds. But, based on potential and expectations, he did what he was supposed to do. Patrick Hyland, same scenario for Russell, JR., knocked him out because he was supposed to. I could go on. The real elephant in the room, though, is Vasyl Lomachenko.
Russell, JR., has a single loss on his resume and it came at the hands of Lomachenko. It’s not so much as to the fact that he lost, because losses happen. It’s the fact that a boxer as talented as Russell, JR., was thoroughly outboxed. Mind you, this was only Lomachenko’s third fight as a pro. It was number 25 at the time for Russell, JR. Now, we know that Lomachenko is regarded as one of the top five fighters in the world, number one in some circles. Hindsight is 50/50, but Russell, JR., was looked at and promoted as though he possesses the same ability. And my opinion on the matter is that he does. Lomachenko learned more in his loss to Orlando Salido in the fight prior to his fight with Russell, JR., than what the 24 pro fights for Russell, JR., provided. In that same fashion, I believe Russell, JR., has learned more about himself with the loss to Lomachenko.
I'm not trying to discredit Escandon in any way, but Russell, JR., should and will be victorious Saturday night. Lomachenko now fights at junior lightweight, 130 pounds. What stands between Russell, JR., and Lomachenko is four pounds. The script is still being written for Russell, JR. He has the opportunity to for revenge. Come Saturday, I think he will show you why he was regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the sport. Then, he can use the present to reshape the future in a clash with Lomachenko. The stakes will be even higher this time. Only he knows if he's willing to rise to the occasion.