Gary Antuanne Russell Wins by 1st Round KO – Comments on his First Professional Boxing Win!
May 20th, 2017 Bad Brad
Please see below for quotes from Gary Antuanne Russell who won by first round knockout. His opponent was down three times.
GARY ANTUANNE:
“I listened, I followed instructions and it led me to a fast victory. I wish it would have lasted longer. I was looking forward to it being more exciting. “I wasn’t expecting it to be so short. We trained and sparred for twelve rounds, as if I was a professional before my debut and that’s what I was prepared to do – go the distance. But I executed what my father told me to and I got that quick victory.”
