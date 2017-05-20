Please see below for quotes from Gary Antonio Russell who defeated Jovany Fuentes via TKO at 22 seconds in round 3.
GARY ANTONIO RUSSELL
“We capitalized on everything we worked on in the gym. We knew he favored his right hook so I would walk to it to try to get him to throw it and he wasn’t really doing it. I just knew I needed to touch and fire and that is exactly what I did.
“There was never any extra pressure because we didn’t magnify this fight just because it was at home. We treat every fight like a championship fight.
“The Russells are two for two, but personally I think we are already three for three…that’s what’s expected tonight.”