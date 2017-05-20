Floyd Mayweather, JR Stuns Boxing Fans with Comments after Gervonta Davis Stops Liam Walsh in Three Rounds – Breaking News
May 20th, 2017 Bad Brad
Gervonta Davis went on the road in the first defense of his IBF Junior Lightweight World Championship and made a statement with an emphatic third round TKO of previously undefeated local favorite Liam Walsh in the opening bout of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING from Copper Box Arena in London.
GERVONTA DAVIS QUOTES
“Tonight we were in the groove,” Davis said. “I think he was hurt pretty bad. The ref did his job and it was just a matter of time. I used my boxing IQ tonight and picked my shots, and when I picked my shots I got him out of there.
“I’m still on the rise. I became a champion super fast, but I’m still rising and there’s more to come.
FLOYD MAYWEATHER, JR. QUOTES
“I thought it was going to take a couple more rounds to get Liam Walsh out of there. But Gervonta did it early. Hats off to Walsh. He’s a tough competitor.
“We are going to let these young fighters fight. Gervonta is young and hungry. We will get him back in the ring in a few months.
“If me and Conor McGregor get in the ring, and I believe it will happen, I’d love to have Gervonta Davis on the undercard. I would also like Badou Jack to be on the undercard.
“I had a great career and my career may not be over. Number 50 may be against Conor McGregor but we’ll just have to wait and see.
But tonight is Tank Davis’ night and he put on a spectacular performance. You have to give him an A-plus.”
LIAM WALSH QUOTES
“He’s very fast, very active, but that was too quick. He won fair and square, but sometimes they stop the fight too early. I never got an opportunity. I’m not saying the result would be different, but give me a chance.
“I’d love to fight him again. I’d fight him for next to nothing.”
