By Joshua “City” Brewer (At Ringside)
Tonight, at the MGM located at the National Harbor once again brought us outstanding and dramatic action via Showtime. Here’s how the action went down.
In the main event “Mister” Gary Russell, JR., 28-1, 17 KO’s, faced off against Oscar Escandon, 25-3, 17 KO’s. Russell, JR., started off quick in his fight with Escandon as he peppered him with shots throughout the first round showing his blazing speed and skill. It was business as usual for Russell, JR., in the second round as he was able to land several good body shots on Escandon. Escandon continued to press though Russell, JR., was clearly more effective. Russell, JR., caught escandon with a hard overhand right and dropped him to start the third round. Escandon was able to answer the count, though on wobbly legs. As the round ensued, Russell, JR., was able to land a barrage of heavy shots that continuously hurt Escandon who was miraculously able to make it through the end of the round.
In the fourth, Escandon was seemingly on better footing as he was able to maintain pressure in what was his best round thus far. Russell, JR., though continued to throw shots on the inside keeping the round close. In the fifth it was clear that Escandon’s bread and butter was going to be working the inside but Russell, JR., got the the better of the inside exchanges and as the round ended landed a couple of head snapping right uppercuts from in close.
Russell, JR., continued to establish dominance in the sixth round as he landed several combinations showing the speed that had him touted as one of if not the fastest boxer in the sport. Persistence paid off and in the seventh as Russell, JR., caught Escandon with a hard combination that had him on very shaky legs and forced him to go down to a knee. Referee Harvey Dock felt as though Escandon had taken enough punches and stopped the fight giving Russell, JR., the technical knockout victory at 59 seconds of the seventh round.
Russell, JR., looked a class above Escandon and seemingly hasn’t lost a step even with the long layoffs. In the post fight interview, Russell, JR., indicated that he intended to unify the featherweight division. He’ll have plenty of formidable foes in the division that could make for very exciting and fan friendly fights. Either way, he needs to get back in the ring as soon as possible to maintain this momentum.
In the co-main event Andre “The Resurrected” Dirrell, 26-2, 16 KO’s, took on Venezuela’s own Jose Uzcategui, 26-2, 22 KO’s. Uzcategui looked solid in the opening round as both fighters looked to feel each other out. Uzcategui was the fighter moving forward, throwing and landing more shots. In round two Uzcategui caught Dirrell with a right to the temple that had him hurt. Uzcategui followed up for the remainder of the round looking for the finish though Dirrell was able to hang on. Uzcategui was warned after he caught Dirrell with a straight right hand at the end of the bell as his hands were down. Uzcategui landed another solid shot to open that third and Dirrell once again seemed stunned. Uzecategui was able to land several other hard shots to end the round and was undoubtedly in control.
The fight ensued with Uzecategui in control but in the sixth round Dirrell was able to land the more clean and effective punches as he started to settle in. Dirrell’s momentum carried over in the seventh as he was able to maintain the pace of the sixth round. Uzecategui did offer some resistance as he landed good shots of his on in the seventh as well. In the eight Dirrell seemingly was in control then at the end of the round he was once again hit with a clean, hard shot from Uzecategui as after the bell, sending him to the floor face first. Doctors had to come in and tend to a visibly hurt Dirrell. The referee ruled that the punch was illegal and the fight was awarded to Dirrell via disqualification. Emotions were sky high after the fight given the situation and a brawl almost broke out in the ring as one of the trainers from Dirrell’s corner threw and landed a shot on Uzecategui as he was in his corner. Security was forced to step in and calm things down.
The televised portion kicked off with Rances “Kid Blast” Barthhelemy, 26-0, 13 KO’s, as he took on Kiryl Relikh, 21-2, 19 KO’s, in what proved to be an exciting fight when the two fighters engaged. In round five Relikh landed a big left hook to the temple that had Barthelemy extremely hurt to the point where he fell into and was saved by the ropes forcing referee Kenny Chevalier to administer a count. Barthelemy was able to continue on wobbly legs and took more heavy blows which forced to referee to look even closer. Barthelemy was able to hang tough until the bell rang though he may have been dropped again had it not. Barthelemy bounced back to put up a formidable effort in the next two rounds though Relikh seemingly maintained overall control.
Barthelemy took control back in the eighth round when he dropped Relikh with a nice right upper cut to the solar plexus. Relikh was winning the round to that point but one punch can always change a fight. Relikh was visibly hurt though he was able to answer the count.
The action remained adequate through the remaining rounds and at the end of the 10th Barthelemy landed another big shot to Relikh’s head essentially solidifying the fact that momentum had shifted. Two minutes into round 11, Barthelemy land another shot that Hurt Relikh and followed up with combinations to the body and almost dropped Relikh again. Relikh was hurt but able to hang on. Relikh once again rebound in round 12 and landed a few big shots on Barthelemy seemingly taking the round.
In the end the judges saw Rances Barthelemy as the winner via unanimous decision though many onlookers seemed to disagree with the verdict.
The MGM at National Harbor continues to establish itself as one of the premier locations for boxing action and as 2017 continues on the expectation is that boxing will maintain its momentum.