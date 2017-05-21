Attendance 8026
Steve Willis calls a halt end of round 10
1st and foremost I would like to thank God and dedicate this fight to my aunt who recently passed away
I came out SouthPaw because I do what i want in there – it’s my ring.
(I did southpaw) Because that’s what i wanted to do.
It’s a fight – you can’t be nice in there – my dad taught me as a little kid to be mean in there – you can’t go in there and play around.
Who’s next?
Pacquiao – that’s the only fight out there I’m looking for. Indango came to my fight – where is he? if he is here i am ready to fight him also.
But who know s that’s not up to me.
Bob Arum he is working on a fight right now and when that fight is over we will see.
Is P4P important to you?
Of course that’s what we all do it for bleed seat that’s what we all do it for.
Terence Crawford Excites MSG Crowd with Post Fight Comments After Defeating Felix Diaz by Stoppage at the End of Round 10 – Breaking Boxing News
