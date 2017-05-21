Jose Uzcategui:
Jose Uzcategui Post Fight Comments After DQ to Andre Dirrell Shock the Boxing World – Must Read!
Jose Uzcategui:
“I felt very good. I was hurting him the entire fight. I felt like I could hurt him anytime I wanted. Nothing he hit me with hurt me.”
“I was throwing a three-punch combination and I didn’t hear the bell. I didn’t mean to hit him. The third punch wasn’t that hard of a punch. I was surprised he stayed down.”
“He did the same thing against Abraham that he did against me tonight. He quit against me and he quit against him. I deserve to be the winner.”