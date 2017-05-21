The fisticuffs were not in short supply this past Saturday Night. Two separate cards featuring main event headliners were handicapped here in previous weeks and both bouts lived up to the speculation of the entertainment forthcoming. WBC & WBO Junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford took center stage at Madison Square Garden defending against the WBC third ranked contender Felix Diaz, JR. Across the pond, and maybe escaping the casual fans eye, Gervonta Davis continued to establish himself as the preeminent new gunslinger in the super featherweight division as he manhandled highly touted contender Liam Walsh with a thorough and complete lesson of what kind of fighter it’s going to take in the future to compete with this kid.
In New York, Crawford displayed the extraordinary skills for HBO cameras that have exemplified why he belongs in everyone’s mythical top five pound for pound rankings. Yours truly broke down both fights in Ringside Report “Analysis and predictions” in past weeks and once again gave our dedicated readers two winners in advance.
While Crawford for most was a forgone conclusion, many dismissed the style and durability of Diaz, JR. expecting a quick blowout and dismissing the boxer as nothing more than a tune up. I unveiled the challengers chin and awkward style and momentum as tough targets to get past and envisioned Crawford winning a unanimous decision. The one sided, but entertaining defense was halted by Felix’s trainer Joel Diaz after the end of the tenth round. Ringside commentators were calling for a referee stoppage at midpoint of ninth round where the champion toyed with his prey like a cat with a wounded mouse. Unfortunately for Diaz, JR., his chin proved to be granite and his heart of stone, but he simply no longer had the skillset to compete on Crawford’s level of superiority.
I fully believe Felix could have survived the next six minutes as Terence hit him with everything, but the kitchen sink and could not remove him from center gravity. Having competed well for a few rounds before the champion broke down the code to his rhythm he lost every single round nonetheless. The final punch tally was 193/69. While I have often condemned the use of punch stats in the past as inaccurate and often incomplete tool in which to gage a fight, on this night there were no deniable variables to remove any doubt. Crawford was dominant and dismantled his quarry with precision as well as guile. He literally taunted his challenger throughout the final round of one sided contest.
Post-fight an excited Max Kellerman who is truly a fan at heart couldn’t hide his euphoria at the prospect of Crawford matched with a name superstar inquired as to who he would like next as a dance partner in the hallowed square? Without hesitation, the champion uttered one word, “Pacquiao!”
Both Crawford and all-time great Manny Pacquiao are promoted by Top Rank and Bob Arum has totally ran out of options in his own stable in which to match the Philippine legend as fans have to suffer through a glorified sparring session this July when Pac takes on the unworthy challenge of Australia’s Jeff Horn. Should the highly anticipated match up die on the vine as it has been bandied about over past year and unable to come to fruition, Crawford said he would look to unify against Julius Indongo and boasted without blinking an eye he would make a challenge of WBA/WBC welterweight champion Keith Thurman if the opportunity presented itself.
Back across the Atlantic many fans and media had predicted Gervonta’s trip to be a wasted journey where his youth and inexperience would be exploited and his title hijacked on foreign soil. As I pointed out in last week’s analysis, Davis had a superior advantage in skill with beguiling footwork and imaginative combinations and punching angles, but first and foremost I publicly questioned Liam Walsh’s resume. Much Like Liam Smith who was highly touted to give Canelo Alvarez hell last year both boxers from England filled their record with local talent and hadn’t bothered to travel to the states and face ranked contenders leaving them woefully unprepared for well-schooled champions with diversified skill sets and dossiers.
Davis is a Floyd Mayweather, JR. protégé and he was tutored to the realities of life and the politics of boxing as to not let it go to the scorecards on foreign soil which is why I predicted a tenth round stoppage. Gervonta came out dropping hammers from the opening bell dismissing any notion that the challenger was heavier handed.
Post- fight Walsh complained the bout was won fair and square, but wanted another shot because fight ended too early and never got to showcase his abilities. Reality check Mr. Walsh. When you are undressed, exposed, and beaten into a third round submission, you have no skills hardcore fans wish to see anytime soon until you get back on the end of the line and “fight” your way back into contention.
Crawford raised his perfect record to 31-0, 22 KO’s. Diaz, JR.’s resume dipped to 19-2, 9 KO’s.
Davis continues his young but unblemished record at 18-0, 17 KO’s. Only German Meraz went the distance in a six rounder losing by UD. Walsh perfect but protected record sustained its first loss and stands at 21-1, 14 KO’s.
The Amazing attribute that both champions share is what I have tagged “Orthopaws.” Each boxer shares a rare distinct and unique ability to fight out of the traditional stance or Southpaw right hand lead. Crawford decided to nullify Diaz’s training camp by fighting entire fight as a southpaw. When Kellerman asked why the tactic was used and never deviated from he again simply responded, “Because I can.” “Bud” as he is known among family and friends wasn’t bragging. He went on to describe how his father told him as a child you don’t play inside the ring or you’re looking to get hurt. His opponents are well advised to read the memo.
Stay tuned…Contact the Feature Writers