Shannon Briggs, the loudmouth annoying former WBO Heavyweight Champion of the world who hasn’t fought a live body in his most recent comeback to earn any title shot, has been caught cheating and tested positive for an increased level of testosterone. This has the WBA bogus title fight with Fres Oquendo, being called off.
I guess Briggs can now call himself “Let’s Go Cheat” instead of “Let’s Go Champ.”
The fight was an absolute joke in the first place! Maybe now the World Bogus Association (WBA) can stop with all the multiple belts they make sanctioning money off and go back to just one, which if they do, half their credibility will be reinstated at least by me!