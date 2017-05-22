Betting on Boxing is becoming more popular every year, but not many punters can say they have managed to beat the bookies. In order to achieve it you have to follow a couple of strict rules, read a lot of news about the fighters and of course, pick some of the best promotions available in the market and take advantage of those.
A lot of bettors are simply ignoring the age of players, which is always making a huge difference in professional boxing. The speed, legwork, reflexes and stamina are always changing, so you will need to check fighter profiles over the web before making your decision.
There is a lot of useful info for betting on boxing at bettingtips4you.com site. These guys are mainly focused on other sports, but occasionally posting great boxing betting previews, promotions and enhanced offers for big boxing events like the recently ended one between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.
Determination, motivation and info if fighter is hungry enough to win the match is also another important segment to know before placing the bet. You can find all this info in the site mentioned above as well, and the best part about these guys is that they are absolutely free.
Also, you should always look at the profit on the long term. Winning or losing streaks simply can’t get going on forever, so you definitely shouldn’t feel overconfident when winning a couple, or get discouraged if you hit the wall for some time.
Claiming all of the active promotions also plays a huge role in beating the bookies. Enhanced odds offer appear from time to time from different bookmakers, and there is no reason to ignore those. Win the bet, do the rollover requirement and move on! Never get too emotional nor bet on your favorite fighter just for the sake of seeing him win.