First off, fighters can’t stay green forever. I understand that it’s a different dynamic in comparison to other sports, but when a fighter has the goods, he has the goods. No longer should we continually stall fighters with meaningless fights, every fight should provide some benefit. Those more talented than others will be ready to step up sooner rather than later. Promoters play a part, but we as fans do as well. Let’s weed out those who aren’t ready now and give them the opportunity to learn from a loss or two. Here are 30 fights that need to happen NOW…or NEXT.
1. Anthony Joshua, 19-0, 19 KO’s Vs Deontay Wilder, 38-0, 37 KO’s
I’ve written about it countless times. Why wait on something that has been primed and is ready to be executed as we speak. We’re not getting any younger nor are they! This fight will not go the distance and somebody is going to take their first loss via KO. Only the strong survive.
2. Luis Ortiz, 27-0, 23 KO’s Vs Tyson Fury, 25-0, 18 KO’s
“King Kong” is itching to get in with a big name and Tyson Fury is back training. Why not see where both fighters stand at the current moment. Winner takes on Wilder or Joshua. You want big fights, you got em’.
3. Joseph Parker, 23-0, 18 KO’s Vs Wladimir Klitschko, 64-5, 53 KO’s
Klitschko had a tough fight with Bryant Jennings. He then had an ugly fight against Tyson Fury. The fight with Anthony Joshua was excellent and he looked in superb shape. There are a lot of young guns on the rise. Joseph Parker needs a top-notch name. Can he be the one to send Klitschko into retirement or would “Dr. Steelhammer” reign supreme?
4. Alexander Usyk, 12-0, 10 KO’s Vs Murat Gassiev, 24-0, 17 KO’s
One of these two are will be the man at cruiserweight. Both are ready to prove such right now and they make up formidably. No use in waiting.
5. Krzyszto Glowacki, 26-1, 16 KO’s Vs Mairis Briedis, 22-0, 18 KO’s.
I like Glowacki and after he beats whatever overmatched fighter in his ‘comeback’ fight, Briedis is there in waiting. Let’s see who’s ready to take on the Usyk or Gassiev winner.
6. Andre Ward, 31-0, 15 KO’s Vs Sergey Kovalev (rematch), 30-1-1, 26 KO’s winner faces Adonis Stevenson, 28-1, 23 KO’s VS Andrzej Fonfara (rematch), 29-4, 17 KO’s (winner)
I think the winner from the Ward Vs Kovalev II fight, whoever it may be, will get a clear win this time around. I expect Stevenson to beat Fonfara again, maybe in quicker fashion. I don’t know how serious Stevenson is about fighting the best at this point in his career, but if he doesn’t take on the winner of Ward Vs Kovalev II, I think the entire boxing world will be done with him for good.
7. Artur Beterbiev, 11-0, 11 KO’s Vs Enrico Koelling winner 23-1, 6 KO’s Vs Eleider Alvarez, 22-0, 11 KO’s Vs Jean Pascal, 31-4-1, 18 KO’s winner
I believe that Beterbiev is the real deal. Koelling doesn’t have the power to keep Beterbiev off. I think that Pascal’s run at the top of 175 came to an end after the second Kovalev fight. Beterbiev Vs Alvarez would be a good fight and the winner should be in the running for whomever is at the top of 175 when the smoke clears.
8. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, 13-0, 11 KO’s Vs Joe Smith, JR., 22-1, 18 KO’s/Sullivan Barrera, 19-1, 14 KO’s (winner)
Gvozdyk’s nickname is ‘The Nail’ and he’d likely put a nail in the winner of Barrera Vs Joe Smith, JR. The fight will be fun, especially if him and Smith, JR., are trading bombs.
9. James DeGale, 23-1-1, 14 KO’s Vs Badou Jack, 21-1-2, 12 KO’s (rematch)
These two have been trading jabs on social media. How bout both go for the first round knockout in the rematch?
10. Gilberto Ramirez, 35-0, 24 KO’s Vs Jesse Hart, 22-0, 18 KO’s
Gilberto needs a good test and Hart matches him in size and drive. These are two of the bigger super middleweights out there. They can both pick on someone their own size. If you don’t know Jesse Hart, he’s worthy.
11. Daniel Jacobs, 32-2, 29 KO’s Vs David Lemieux, 38-3, 38 KO’s
We’re getting “GGG” Vs Canelo. These two are the next best at middleweight. The fight itself is very intriguing. Winner gets another major title shot and big payday.
12. Demetrius Andrade, 24-0, 16 KO’s Vs Erislandy Lara, 24-2-2, 14 KO’s
Two boxers with excellent pedigrees. This has the potential to be a stinker, but I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt.
13. Jarrett Hurd, 20-0, 14 KO’s Vs Jermell Charlo, 29-0, 14 KO’s
I think these two are top notch talents. I believe they would surely bang it out. This has the potential to be a very exciting fight. The winner may ultimately be the top guy at 154.
14. Erickson Lubin, 18-0, 13 KO’s Vs Austin Trout, 30-3, 17 KO’s
Lubin is ready to step up from the sole ‘prospect’ level. Trout is a wily veteran who will no doubt (no pun intended) put up a fight.
15. Terence Crawford, 31-0, 22 KO’s Vs Manny Pacquiao, 59-6-2, 38 KO’s
I think Crawford is at worst the second-best fighter in the world. I’d pick him to beat Pacquiao. He called Pacquiao out after his latest fight. Manny needs that last major fight. This should happen ASAP.
16. Keith Thurman,28-0, 22 KO’s Vs Kell Brook, 36-1, 25 KO’s/Errol Spence, JR., 21-0, 18 KO’s (winner)
Thurman just had surgery and will be out until the end of the year. Spence, JR. and Brook are about to collide in an explosive fight. If the winner takes on Thurman next, I have no problem with crowning the winner of that fight the #1 welterweight.
17. Shawn Porter, 27-2-1, 17 KO’s vs Danny Garcia, 33-1, 19 KO’s
If anyone will bring out the fight in Garcia from a style perspective, it’s Porter. Excluding the headbutts, I expect multiple knockdowns.
18. Viktor Postol, 28-1, 12 KO’s Vs Julius Indongo, 22-0, 11 KO’s
These tall and lanky junior welterweights should make for an exciting fight. Postol was outclassed by Crawford but he won’t have to find Indongo because he’ll be in front of him throwing long distance bombs. I truly hope this fight comes about.
19. Jorge Linares, 42-3, 27 KO’s Vs Mikey Garcia, 36-0, 30 KO’s
Robert Easter, JR., is tied up. Linares Vs Garcia could be very intriguing. Linares is a style matchup we haven’t really seen Garcia deal with.
20. Terry Flanagan, 33-0, 13 KO’s vs Felix Verdejo, 23-0, 15 KO’s
Verdejo looks ready to me. He’s too good for soft touches. If he travels overseas and take’s Flanagan’s belt, he’ll undoubtedly be regarded as Puerto Rico’s heir apparent to Felix Trinidad.
21. Vasyl Lomachenko, 8-1, 6 KO’s Vs Orlando Salido, 43-13-4, 30 KO’s (rematch)
How about we settle this once and for all? Salido will bring his best for sure.
22. Gervonta Davis, 18-0, 17 KO’s Vs Miguel Berchelt, 31-1, 28 KO’s/Takashi Miura, 31-3-2, 24 KO’s (winner)
How about this fight at the end of the year? I think this would be a war for as long as it lasts. Hopefully the Berchelt Vs Miura winner doesn’t suffer too much damage from their war.
23. Leo Santa-Cruz, 33-1-1, 18 KO’s Vs Carl Frampton, 23-1, 14 KO’s (Third Time is a charm!)
What can I really say? This fight deserves a trilogy. The winner can face the winner from my fight below.
24. Gary Russell, JR., 28-1, 17 KO’s Vs Oscar Valdez, 22-0, 19 KO’s
This would be an awesome fight in my opinion. I like Russell, JR. I really like Valdez. Given Valdez’s determination, I don’t see how this fight wouldn’t be explosive. A very, very interesting matchup.
25. Joseph Diaz, JR., 24-0, 13 KO’s Vs Jesus Cuellar, 28-2, 21 KO’s
Cuellar laid an egg against Mares in my eyes and I don’t really care to see a rematch. Diaz, JR., Vs Cuellar. I kind of like it.
26. Randy Caballero, 24-0, 14 KO’s Vs Diego De La Hoya, 18-0, 9 KO’s
Only one way to find out if De La Hoya will fall in the footsteps of his famous cousin. Caballero looks the part as well. Let’s see who is going to be the next in line at junior featherweight.
27. Shinsuke Yamanaka, 27-0, 19 KO’s Vs Jamie McDonnell, 29-2-1, 13 KO’s
This fight makes sense. Yamanaka may not leave Japan, so McDonnell may have to do this in enemy territory. McDonnell has the height and reach advantage and knows how to use it.
28. Zhanat Zihakiyanov, 27-1, 18 KO’s Vs Juan Carlos Payano, 18-1, 9 KO’s
Zihakiyanov, or simply, ZZ, was looking very shaky in the first two round of his fight with Rau’shee Warren. He overcame the adversity and walked away as a champion. I believe that he and Payano make for an interesting style matchup.
29. Roman Gonzalez, 46-1, 38 KO’s Vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, 43-4-1, 39 KO’s (rematch)
I thought ‘Chocalatito’ pulled off the win against Rungvisai in their matchup. The judges saw otherwise. I feel as though Gonzalez needs to have this rematch to redeem himself and re-finish the job he’d done. It was an exciting fight and Rungvisai did come to fight. Win win for fans.
30. Naoya Inoue, 13-0, 11 KO’s Vs Khalid Yafai, 22-0, 14 KO’s
Inoue has been touted as the next big thing at junior bantamweight and with Gonzalez losing, the time may be now. I think that Yafai definitely has a thing or two to say about that. This could make for an interesting matchup of two young boxing starts. The winner would have a very high ceiling.
Do you agree? Feel as though there are some fights missing?
