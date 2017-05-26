Kanat Islam 153.8 – Norberto Gonzalez 154
(WBO/NABO & WBA Intercontinental Junior Middleweight titles)
Zhonkosh Turarov 150.8 – Gustavo Garibay 151
Mike Balogun 240 – Terrance Marbra 217.6
Zhang Zhilei 250.6 – Curtis Harper 244
Dagoberto Aguero 118 – Gustavo Molina 123.8
Jonathan Perez 135.6 – Raul Chirino 134
Bruce Lutchmedial 156.6 – Christopher Salerno 159.8
Promoter: Nelsons Promotions
Venue: Boca Raton Resort and Spa
1st Bell: 7 PM ET
TV: Fite.TV and TvTibi at 8 PM ET
