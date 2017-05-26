Photo by Larry Ludwig/Matchroom Boxing
Main Event – IBF World Welterweight Championship (12 rounds)
(L) Kell “The Special One” Brook (36-1, 25 KOs), Champion, Sheffield, Yorkshire, UK 146 ½ lbs.
(R) Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr. (21-0, 18 KOs), Desoto, Texas, USA 146 ½ lbs.
Co-Feature – Vacant WBA World Super Middleweight Championship (12 rounds)
(L) “Saint” GEORGE GROVES (25-3, 18 KOs), Hammersmith, London, UK 167 ½ lbs.
(R) FEDOR CHUDINOV (14-1, 10 KOs), Serpukhov, Russia 167 ½ lbs.
Vacant Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship (12 rounds)
DAVID “White Rhino” ALLEN (11-2-1, 8 KOs), Conisbrough, Yorkshire, UK 250 lbs.
LENROY “TNT” THOMAS(20-4, 10 KOs), Saint Petersburg, Florida, USA via Jamaica 232 lbs.
Middleweights (4 rounds)
JEFF FOWLER(pro debut), 2012 British Olympian), Liverpool, Merseyside, UK 157 lbs.
ARTURS GEIKINS(3-7-1, 2 KOs), Bognor, Sussex, UK 160 lbs.
