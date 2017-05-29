Playing online casino games, you will be hoping to come out a winner. But, everyone knows that the casino has the edge and that slots game are random, so how do you increase your chances of coming out a winner and taking home a big payout when you play at InstaCasino? Here we will look at a couple of tips to help you win.
Understand the Game
It’s true that slots are random and there is no strategy you can use to make sure that you improve your chances of winning. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t be prepared and make sure you have the best chance possible of coming out ahead. Make sure you understand the rules of the game and how any bonus features in the game work. Some bonus features are interactive and you will need to know how to play them to get the most out of them. These games can be played in the fun mode of the casino until you get the hang of them and begin playing for real money.
Play Progressive Games
Progressive slot games offer the opportunity for players to win a huge payout from a small bet. These payouts can be big enough to be life-changing, but in order to even be eligible to win them, you need to know how they work. There is nothing worse than hitting the progressive jackpot when you are not eligible to win it. Many game require you to play with the maximum number of coins although the size of the coins can be adjusted to suit your bankroll.
Manage Your Bankroll
Part of being able to win while playing online slots is making sure that your bankroll supports your playing habits. This means that you need to make a habit of supporting your bankroll so you can play for the maximum amount of time, giving you as many opportunities as possible to win. Make sure to set aside a specific bankroll for slots play. Set loss limits and make sure you stop playing when you reach those limits to ensure you do not use up your entire bankroll in one sitting. Sometimes it’s best to cut your losses and start again another day with a fresh start to play for that big win.