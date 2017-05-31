Saturday, June 3rd, boxing returns to the beltway via King’s Promotions as we get a live card at the Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, Maryland. Rosecroft Raceway is a staple for the area and hosts several pro and amateur events featuring rising stars from the Washington, D.C., area as they battle through the tribulations of early careers in boxing.
The card will be headlined by Mykal “The Professor” Fox, 13-0, 4 KO’s, as he looks to extend his win streak to 14 when he takes on Daniel Sostre, 13-12-1, 5 KO’s. Aptly nicknamed, “The Professor’ goes about his business in such form. Fox has a measure of poised demeanor and fighting style which keeps him calm and cool regardless of the pupil, or combatant for that matter, in front of him. In boxing, one of the worst situations to be in is one in which you’ve lost your composure. Fox’s style is so graceful that such a situation for him would be a definite anomaly.
At only 21 years of age and standing 6’3½, Fox has natural gifts that allow for him to stand out in the junior welterweight division. It’s not likely he’ll meet many, if any, opponents with his height at this weight. He has a long reach and knows how to use it. Fox utilizes his jab as the range finder from the outside and along with his movement he’s been able to keep many opponents at bay, swinging at nothing. His excellent footwork at his height has also been a rather beneficial piece to his style. He peppers his opponents with an accumulation of punches from many different angles and has a very tuned boxing IQ. This will be his second fight of 2017 and he’ll likely try to keep his current pace of four or more fights per year. After, the best way for a boxer to get better is to box, often.
This feature the likes of Marcus “Dream Crusher” Bates, 6-0-1, 6 KO’s, Tyrek Irby, 2-0, 1 KO, and Justin Hurd, 2-0, 1 KO. Bates fights out of the featherweight division and has a nice combination of speed and power that has led to each of his six wins coming via knockout. Irby is a lightweight fighting out of the Headbangers boxing gym which has produced such champions as current World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight titleholder Lamont Peterson.
Irby has an explosive offensive style that should offer for exciting fights as he progresses in his career. Hurd is the younger brother of current International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior middleweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd. Like his older brother, Hurd looks to establish himself in the same division as he aims to double up on the family hardware. The show will also feature Luther “Light’s Out” Smith, 8-1, 7 KO’s, as he looks to make his mark in the cruiserweight division. There are several other fights lined up to ensure the night features non-stop action.
Fight night at the Rosecroft Raceway always brings out the excitement of fans and fighters alike. The pendulum will continue to swing in the right direction for boxing in 2017 and this show will be a local treat for all in attendance. Let punches swing!
Fight Card
Mykal Fox Vs Daniel Sostre
Luther Smith Vs Elvin Sanchez
Marcus Bates Vs Roberto Pucheta
Justin Hurd Vs Alberto Delgado
Tyrek Irby Vs Brandon Sanudo
Greg Outlaw Vs Mario Perez
Jordan Peters Vs Brian Perez Nevarez
Malik Loften Vs Jonel Lorenzo